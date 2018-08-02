Thursday, August 02, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 02 August, 2018 16:35 IST

YouTube renames its Reels feature as Stories to replicate Instagram and Facebook

YouTube is giving into the peer pressure and has renamed Reels as Stories.

Stories are coming to YouTube as well. Stories, a brainchild from the house of Snapchat, became an overnight sensation which was further popularised by Instagram and Facebook. Instagram and Facebook never invented Stories, they simply borrowed it.

YouTube Logo. Image: YouTube Creator Academy

On a similar note, last year, YouTube unveiled a similar feature under a different name called 'Reels'. It was created for YouTube Creators to interact with their subscribers more closely. Unlike Snapchat Stories, your stories would not disappear after 24 hours. According to a report by the GSMArena, this feature was available only for creators who had more than 10,000 YouTube subscribers.

But it looks like YouTube is giving in to the peer pressure, as a report by Android Police suggests that Reel has been renamed as Stories. As per the report, this option looks quite similar to Instagram Stories. Whenever there is a new story, users will be able to see a red circle around their picture.

Additionally, an Androidworld report states that when you open the story, there is a subscribe button which pops up but no option to comment or reply to it.  This is open to a few subscribers. It is not known whether it will be available to all YouTube Creators yet.

