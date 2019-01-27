Monday, January 28, 2019 Back to
YouTube promises to stop promoting sensational clips based on suspect information

Both Facebook and Twitter are trying to take similar steps to stop the spread of misinformation.

The Associated Press Jan 27, 2019 19:13:59 IST

If you believe the world is flat, don’t count on YouTube recommending videos supporting your theory.

The YouTube app logo is seen on a smartphone. Reuters

That’s because YouTube is promising to stop promoting so many sensationalistic clips that revolve around scientifically proven falsehoods and other suspect information, such as conspiracy theories revolving around the US government’s involvement in the 9/11 attacks that destroyed the World Trade Center in New York.

YouTube, part of Google, announced its de-emphasis on misleading videos Friday. It’s the latest example of a widely used digital service trying to stop the spread of misinformation as lawmakers scrutinize the role that technology companies play in distributing potentially toxic propaganda. Both Facebook and Twitter are trying to take similar steps.

The misleading videos will remain on YouTube, even after they are phased out from its recommendation list.

