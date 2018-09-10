Monday, September 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 10 September, 2018 14:21 IST

YouTube Originals to release in India, A R Rahman’s ARRived to be the first show

Though YouTube Originals is a paid service, in India it will be available for free to users.

YouTube is finally launching its YouTube Originals platform in India, which allows the platform to share its own content for users to watch online. The service has been available in other countries as a paid service called YouTube Premium.

YouTube Originals will kick start in India with its first show being A R Rahman’s ARRived. The show is a music talent hunt competition where Rahman will be the show host. Though the platform is a paid service, in India it will be available for free to users, and the service will generate revenue using ads, just as with everything else on the platform.

Representational image. Image: Reuters.

Representational image. Image: Reuters.

While various reports speculate that the Platform will give competition to the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime, we are not sure if it really will, simply because they have a lot of ready in-house content that YouTube does not already.

"Affordable data costs are driving video consumption in India, data usage is about 8 GB a month per subscriber. This has pushed online video consumption as well, which is now about 75% of all mobile traffic as per industry reports," said YouTube India head of entertainment, Satya Raghavan.

YouTube said it had run two sponsored shows as pilots, working closely with advertisers to test the market and it claims to have received a phenomenal response.

Globally, YouTube Originals has released over 60 projects to date and plans to release more than 50 new shows in 2019.

With inputs from Press Trust of India

tags


India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Netflix

Airtel announces free Netflix access for three months for its select plans

Aug 28, 2018

Digital Wellbeing

YouTube addresses 'digital wellbeing' by tracking time we spend watching videos

Aug 28, 2018

YouTube Dark Mode

YouTube Dark Mode for Android finally starts rolling out for all users

Sep 06, 2018

YouTube TV

YouTube TV now allows users to pause their membership for up to six months

Sep 07, 2018

YouTube

YouTube announces a suite of fundraising tools for non-profit charities

Aug 31, 2018

social media

Lynchings are a part of the overall issue of malicious content online: Report

Aug 30, 2018

science

Environment

World's largest patch of plastic in Pacific to be cleaned up in a massive effort

Sep 10, 2018

Pluto

Rejecting Pluto's status as a planet was erroneous and incorrect, argue scientists

Sep 08, 2018

Space

NASA's Dawn spacecraft to run out of fuel, remain in dwarf planet Ceres's orbit

Sep 08, 2018

Astrophysics

Gravitational wave detectors could see a boost with tech from a new study

Sep 08, 2018