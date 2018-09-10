YouTube is finally launching its YouTube Originals platform in India, which allows the platform to share its own content for users to watch online. The service has been available in other countries as a paid service called YouTube Premium.

YouTube Originals will kick start in India with its first show being A R Rahman’s ARRived. The show is a music talent hunt competition where Rahman will be the show host. Though the platform is a paid service, in India it will be available for free to users, and the service will generate revenue using ads, just as with everything else on the platform.

While various reports speculate that the Platform will give competition to the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime, we are not sure if it really will, simply because they have a lot of ready in-house content that YouTube does not already.

"Affordable data costs are driving video consumption in India, data usage is about 8 GB a month per subscriber. This has pushed online video consumption as well, which is now about 75% of all mobile traffic as per industry reports," said YouTube India head of entertainment, Satya Raghavan.

YouTube said it had run two sponsored shows as pilots, working closely with advertisers to test the market and it claims to have received a phenomenal response.

Globally, YouTube Originals has released over 60 projects to date and plans to release more than 50 new shows in 2019.

With inputs from Press Trust of India