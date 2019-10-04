Friday, October 04, 2019Back to
YouTube Music to soon get three new personalised playlists to compete with Spotify

This new feature for YouTube Music will be rolling out by the end of this month.


tech2 News StaffOct 04, 2019 17:51:17 IST

In an effort to displace Spotify, YouTube's music streaming service called YouTube Music is going to get three new personalised playlists for each user. These playlists are going to be called Discover Mix, New Release Mix, and Your Mix.

YouTube Music is now available in India. Image: Tech2

The announcement was made by YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan and he said that this feature is going to be rolled out later this month but an exact date was not mentioned.

“Our YouTube Music app has been out now for a couple of years. And as we've rolled it out [in different countries], we've gotten lots of feedback from our users about what they'd love to see. And one of the things that they tell us repeatedly is, they love the fact that, through a combination of things like machine learning and human beings that are music lovers, we put all this great music in front of our users in the YouTube Music app,” said Mohan in an interview with TechCrunch.

The Discover Mix playlist will help users discover new artists and their music using your historical listening data which is quite similar to Spotify's Discover Weekly. The New Release Mix playlist gives you a curated selection of songs of your favourite artists that have been released recently. Your Mix is the playlist which consists of songs that you haven't heard but are quite likely to hear based on your listening history.

Recently Google announced that the YouTube Music app will now come pre-installed in all phones running Android 10 and Android 9 Pie. The music streaming app will replace the Google Play Music app which usually comes installed in the Google suite folder on Android phones.

Google announced this on the official YouTube page. Google did not specify which devices will have the app pre-installed, but it did say that the new Pixel phones will come with the YouTube Music app pre-installed.

