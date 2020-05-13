Wednesday, May 13, 2020Back to
YouTube Music to replace Google Play Music; the latter to shut down by year end

Google Play Music users can transfer their playlists to YouTube Music, here is how you can do it.


FP TrendingMay 13, 2020 17:02:28 IST

Google Play Music listeners can now transfer their music libraries, playlist and personal taste preferences to YouTube Music in just a few steps.

According to a YouTube blog post, users will continue to have access to both Google Play Music and YouTube Music.

"We want to ensure everyone has time to transfer their content and get used to YouTube Music, so we’ll provide plenty of notice ahead of users no longer having access to Google Play Music later this year," YouTube said.

YouTube Music to replace Google Play Music; the latter to shut down by year end

Image: Tech2

As per a report by The Verge, by the end of this year, YouTube Music will be the only streaming option by Google following the complete shutdown of Google Play Music.

This step is one of the biggest moves by Google towards permanently phasing out Google Play Music in favour of its newer YouTube Music service.

Google has, however, not yet specified when exactly it will happen.

Google, in a video, said that the change from Google Play Music to YouTube Music can be "hard".

“We know it will take time to get used to, and we’re here for you,” Google said in the video.


In 2017, Google said it would merge Google Play Music with YouTube music-streaming service, which was then known as YouTube Red.

How to transfer a Google Play Music library to YouTube Music

Google Play Music users will receive an email with detailed instructions on how to commence transferring their complete Google Play history and contents, as well as podcasts.

Music lovers will be able to begin the transfer process to YouTube Music library by following the steps mentioned below:

  1. Download the YouTube Music app and click on the transfer button
  2. Updated recommendations will appear instantly on the home screen of YouTube Music
  3. Google will send an email and notification when your music transfer is complete and music is in the "Library" tab.

Podcast listeners can visit this page and transfer their subscriptions and episode progress to Google Podcasts, the blog said.

