Sunday, September 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 23 September, 2018 15:40 IST

YouTube Music to get audio streaming and download quality controls on Android

Users must have the latest version of the YouTube Music to be able to get access to these features.

Google is now rolling out audio streaming and download quality controls for YouTube Music on the Android operating system (OS), the media reported.

The latest controls come with newer options in the "Settings" and "Downloads' menu — low, normal, high and always high — that would allow users to choose the quality of audio and video content on the platform, keeping in mind their requirements and data constraints.

A 3D-printed YouTube icon is seen in front of a displayed YouTube logo in this illustration taken October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Ilustration - RC1D5235FCF0

A 3D-printed YouTube icon is seen in front of a displayed YouTube logo in this illustration. Image: Reuters

"Beyond an audiophile's desire for the highest quality sound, adding this setting helps users better manage their data plans when streaming, as well as device storage when queuing songs for offline playback," 9To5Google reported on Saturday.

The search engine officially announced audio streaming and download quality controls along with the promise to adopt a more consistent update cycle for YouTube Music earlier in August and confirmed these features last month.

Users must have the latest version of the YouTube Music app on Android to be able to get access to these features, the report added.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

also see

YouTube Originals

YouTube Originals to release in India, A R Rahman’s ARRived to be the first show

Sep 10, 2018

YouTube

German court delays and seeks EU judges' help in YouTube illegal upload case

Sep 14, 2018

YouTube Gaming

YouTube Gaming app to shut down in March 2019, features to be moved to main app

Sep 19, 2018

YouTube

YouTube rolls out new settings in Kids app to showcase popular music, videos

Sep 16, 2018

NewsTracker

Startup Sminq gives real-time updates to avoid crowds; information about trending places

Sep 18, 2018

Eminem's Machine Gun Kelly diss track, Killshot, records biggest YouTube debut for a hip-hop video

Sep 19, 2018

science

NASA

Russia may abandon a joint project to build a lunar space station with NASA

Sep 23, 2018

SpaceX

Elon Musk tweets a sight of SpaceX's Big Falcon Rocket and Mars Base Alpha

Sep 23, 2018

Asteroid Ryugu

Japan's Hayabusa2 space probe successfully lands two rovers on asteroid Ryugu

Sep 23, 2018

NASA Images

NASA balloon captures electric blue clouds during weather forecasting mission

Sep 22, 2018