tech2 News Staff

The YouTube Music app will now come pre-installed in all phones running Android 10 and Android 9 Pie. The music streaming app will replace the Google Play Music app which usually comes installed in the Google suite folder on Android phones.

Google announced this on the official YouTube page. Google did not specify which devices will have the app pre-installed, but it did say that the new Pixel phones will come with the YouTube Music app pre-installed.

This also suggests that the YouTube Music app will now be pushed as the default music player on Android smartphones.

For the uninitiated, for existing Android users, you can always install the YouTube Music app from the Google Play Store.

Notably, the inclusion of YouTube Music in the pre-installed Google apps on Android phones does not mean Google Play Music is going anywhere. The app will continue to be available to be installed through the Google Play Store.

Google Play Music also has a subscription tier but has a different music library. YouTube Music, on the other hand, gives users access to the entire catalogue of music uploaded to the YouTube video streaming platform, giving both video and audio-only streaming for music tracks.

YouTube Music and Google Play Music are both available in India starting at Rs 99 per month.