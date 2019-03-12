tech2 News Staff

March just keeps getting better for music lovers across the country when it comes to streaming services. Barely two weeks after the launch of Spotify, Google has jumped right into the mix with the surprise launch of YouTube Music in India.

Having launched YouTube Music in the US back in May 2018, the app is finally coming to India and if you love listening to covers and folk music that isn't readily available anywhere else but on YouTube, there couldn't be better news.

The free version of YouTube Music offers ad-supported music streaming on desktop and mobile via an app. Think of it as a YouTube app, but with a focus only on music and music videos. There will be a music home screen that dynamically changes based on your interests and what’s trending.

The limitations of the current YouTube app apply. You cannot listen to music in the background and you cannot download music to your device.

An AI search feature will let you search for songs using descriptions and lyrics, which should make for a very interesting experience.

The best part, of course, is that unlike Apple Music, Spotify and other such services, YouTube Music will highlight works from everyone, including covers, remixes and lives, from the freshest of voices to the most established of singers. As a platform for discovery, it might yet be unmatched.

All of this will be curated on your home screen.

YouTube Music Premium pricing in India

A YouTube Music Premium subscription will cost you Rs 129 a month while a family plan (allowing a maximum of six users) will set you back by Rs 149. This is on par with services offered by Apple Music, Spotify, etc.

Paying the monthly fee entitles you to an ad-free music experience and lets you listen to music in the background as well as download tracks to your device for offline listening.

Unlike other premium music streaming services, you cannot specify the bitrate at which you want to consume your music in but YouTube does vary the quality of the audio by letting you choose the resolution in which the video was uploaded.

If you’ve used YouTube Red previously or at least seen how it functions, well that’s exactly what YouTube Music Premium is.

