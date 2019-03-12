Tuesday, March 12, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

YouTube Music is now live in India with premium subscriptions starting at Rs 129

A subscription to YouTube Music Premium has been priced similar to that on Apple Music and Spotify.

tech2 News Staff Mar 12, 2019 21:30:04 IST

March just keeps getting better for music lovers across the country when it comes to streaming services. Barely two weeks after the launch of Spotify, Google has jumped right into the mix with the surprise launch of YouTube Music in India.

Having launched YouTube Music in the US back in May 2018, the app is finally coming to India and if you love listening to covers and folk music that isn't readily available anywhere else but on YouTube, there couldn't be better news.

The free version of YouTube Music offers ad-supported music streaming on desktop and mobile via an app. Think of it as a YouTube app, but with a focus only on music and music videos. There will be a music home screen that dynamically changes based on your interests and what’s trending.

YouTube Music is now live in India with premium subscriptions starting at Rs 129

YouTube Music has a different logo.

The limitations of the current YouTube app apply. You cannot listen to music in the background and you cannot download music to your device.

An AI search feature will let you search for songs using descriptions and lyrics, which should make for a very interesting experience.

The best part, of course, is that unlike Apple Music, Spotify and other such services, YouTube Music will highlight works from everyone, including covers, remixes and lives, from the freshest of voices to the most established of singers. As a platform for discovery, it might yet be unmatched.

All of this will be curated on your home screen.

YouTube Music Premium pricing in India

A YouTube Music Premium subscription will cost you Rs 129 a month while a family plan (allowing a maximum of six users) will set you back by Rs 149. This is on par with services offered by Apple Music, Spotify, etc.

Paying the monthly fee entitles you to an ad-free music experience and lets you listen to music in the background as well as download tracks to your device for offline listening.

Unlike other premium music streaming services, you cannot specify the bitrate at which you want to consume your music in but YouTube does vary the quality of the audio by letting you choose the resolution in which the video was uploaded.

If you’ve used YouTube Red previously or at least seen how it functions, well that’s exactly what YouTube Music Premium is.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

also see

Spotify

Spotify now has 1 million unique users in India after launching less than a week ago

Mar 05, 2019
Spotify now has 1 million unique users in India after launching less than a week ago
Spotify vs Apple Music vs JioSaavn vs Gaana vs Google Music: A comparison of services

Spotify

Spotify vs Apple Music vs JioSaavn vs Gaana vs Google Music: A comparison of services

Feb 27, 2019
Google to ban political advertising on its platform before the Canadian federal election

Google

Google to ban political advertising on its platform before the Canadian federal election

Mar 05, 2019
Spotify is available in India on mobile and PC for Rs 119 per month, but legal troubles loom

Spotify India

Spotify is available in India on mobile and PC for Rs 119 per month, but legal troubles loom

Feb 27, 2019
Spotify wants to change the piracy-mindset in India with its freemium model

Spotify India

Spotify wants to change the piracy-mindset in India with its freemium model

Feb 27, 2019
Spotify's India launch plan hits hurdle as Warner moves HC alleging copyright breach

Spotify

Spotify's India launch plan hits hurdle as Warner moves HC alleging copyright breach

Feb 26, 2019

science
Researchers map free will, choice seconds before making decisions in brain scans

Neuroscience

Researchers map free will, choice seconds before making decisions in brain scans

Mar 12, 2019
Mysterious killer whales seen off the coast of Chile could be a new species

Marine Life

Mysterious killer whales seen off the coast of Chile could be a new species

Mar 12, 2019
National Ganga Council chaired by PM Modi hasn't met once since its start in 2016

National Ganga Council chaired by PM Modi hasn't met once since its start in 2016

Mar 12, 2019
Our Milky Way galaxy weighs 1.5 trillion solar masses, Hubble & Gaia estimate

Astronomy

Our Milky Way galaxy weighs 1.5 trillion solar masses, Hubble & Gaia estimate

Mar 12, 2019