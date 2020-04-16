FP Trending

Google-owned YouTube has now added Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as a payment option.

The UPI facility is available in addition to the existing modes of payment. The new feature allows users to pay for the subscription, directly from the bank account.

The payment can be made by users of all UPI apps to buy monthly or quarterly prepaid subscriptions for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium.

UPI mode can also be used pay for features like SuperChat and Channel Memberships to connect with your favourite YouTube creators.

YouTube has added a lockdown category on its homepage which contains content related to COVID-19. It has videos of expert advice on coronavirus as well all the material related to the deadly virus. The videos teach people how to wash hands and spreads awareness of COVID-19.

Earlier, YouTube launched the Learn@Home website for families to help facilitate learning among youngsters during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The video sharing platform has content across math, science, history and arts from popular learning channels.

All search results and videos related to COVID-19 on YouTube now include a panel linking the page to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website and the global WHO website.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.