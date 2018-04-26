YouTube is adding new features to YouTube KIds, its app for kids, to ensure that parents can better control what content their kids see in the app.

This feature comes months after it was reported that predatory comments were found on a number of videos meant for kids. In addition to the comments, some YouTubers were posting disturbing and sometimes violent videos with keywords targeting kids.

James Beser, the Product Director for YouTube Kids took to the YouTube blog to make an announcement post for these new features. He added that the YouTube Kids app was meant “to give kids around the world a place to access videos that were enriching, engaging and allowed them to explore their endless interests.” The post pointed out that YouTube Kids app team has focused on features that give parents more control of the content available on the app. This will help parents take a call on the videos that they deem are appropriate for their family.

As part of the update, the team has announced three new features as part of the YouTube Kids app. The first one is ‘Collections by trusted partners and YouTube Kids’, where the app will start offering collections of videos from trusted channels on a number of subjects ranging from arts and crafts, sports and learning, to music and more. This makes it easier for parents to choose collections based on the topics they want their kids to access on the app. To do this, parents need to go into Profile Settings and select from the collections that are available, such as Sesame Workshop and PBS KIDS. The team pointed out that it will add more collections and partners as time progresses.

The next major feature is ‘Parents approved content’, which will allow parents to hand pick each and every video and channel that they want their kids to have access to, in the app. This feature will be rolled out later this year. The third and final feature is ‘Improved search-off control for an even more contained experience’ where parents can turn off the search feature in the app, limiting the app experience to channels that have been verified by the YouTube Kids team. This means that the app will not serve video recommendations from other video channels as part of the YouTube Kids section.

This does not change the existing structure of the app if parents prefer that. Beser went on to add, “While no system is perfect, we continue to fine-tune, rigorously test and improve our filters for this more open version of our app. And, as always, we encourage parents to block and flag videos for review that they don't think should be in the YouTube Kids app.”