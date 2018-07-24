YouTube could be stepping on Instagram's shoes as the video-sharing app is adding an 'Explore Tab' for users to see videos which may not be popular otherwise but may cater to their interest.

According to Tom Leung, YouTube's director of product management and the host of Creator Inside channel, YouTube is experimenting with this option and it will be available for only 1 percent of iOS users who use the YouTube app.

“Explore is designed to help you be exposed to different kinds of topics, videos, or channels that you might not otherwise encounter,” said Leung in his video. The option will be available next to YouTube app's Home Button. Leung's explanation about the video gives a sense that it is similar to Instagram's 'For You' option where users can see a video which is more personalised.

While YouTube is a popular hub for video consumption, Instagram is fast becoming a tool to consume videos for a shorter span of time. And since the launch of the IGTV, many media outlets been trying put their content over the IGTV, since IGTV allows content as long as an hour on it.

The Explore Tab in Instagram was recently changed from being a mere Explore Tab where users would see random videos to a personalised collection of videos depending on users activity on the app.

As of now, YouTube was only showing videos which were either trending, recommended, more popular, or which may interest the user. It was visibly not too personal. This could be YouTube's way to be a bit more personal with the user.