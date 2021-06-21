Monday, June 21, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

YouTube is rolling out Picture-in-Picture mode for iOS users globally

With this mode, the video will be converted into a pop-up window when a user leaves the YouTube app.


FP TrendingJun 21, 2021 18:25:05 IST

Apple, just last year, introduced the ability to watch videos in picture-in-picture mode with iOS 14. The feature, which helps users multitask, has finally reached the YouTube app for both iPhone and iPad. The feature will let people watch YouTube videos in a floating window while working on other apps on the phone. This will allow them to do other tasks such as messaging or surfing the internet while watching the videos.

Youtube on iOS. Image: Pixabay

With this mode, the video will be converted into a pop-up window when a user leaves the YouTube app. Image: Pixabay

YouTube, in a statement to MacRumors, confirmed the development. As per the statement said, “Picture-in-Picture (PiP) allows users to watch YouTube videos in a small mini player while simultaneously browsing outside of the YouTube app on their mobile device. We’re starting to roll out PiP for YouTube Premium members on iOS and plan to launch PiP for all US iOS users as well”.

It has been available for Android users for years now. With this, the video will be converted into a pop-up window when a user leaves the YouTube app. The window will contain controls for people to pause, play, or perform more functions from the window itself.

Getting the PiP mode isn’t a task. Users are just required to open a video on YouTube, swipe up to go back to the home screen. This will automatically enable YouTube’s PiP mode.

It is suggested that the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode on YouTube for iOS will be available for Premium users globally. The rollout is a gradual one, hence, if you haven’t received it yet, just make sure you have updated the YouTube app and you will get it eventually.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul exhibition bout ends without a winner as YouTube star lasts the distance

Jun 07, 2021
Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul exhibition bout ends without a winner as YouTube star lasts the distance

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021