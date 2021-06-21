FP Trending

Apple, just last year, introduced the ability to watch videos in picture-in-picture mode with iOS 14. The feature, which helps users multitask, has finally reached the YouTube app for both iPhone and iPad. The feature will let people watch YouTube videos in a floating window while working on other apps on the phone. This will allow them to do other tasks such as messaging or surfing the internet while watching the videos.

YouTube, in a statement to MacRumors, confirmed the development. As per the statement said, “Picture-in-Picture (PiP) allows users to watch YouTube videos in a small mini player while simultaneously browsing outside of the YouTube app on their mobile device. We’re starting to roll out PiP for YouTube Premium members on iOS and plan to launch PiP for all US iOS users as well”.

It has been available for Android users for years now. With this, the video will be converted into a pop-up window when a user leaves the YouTube app. The window will contain controls for people to pause, play, or perform more functions from the window itself.

Getting the PiP mode isn’t a task. Users are just required to open a video on YouTube, swipe up to go back to the home screen. This will automatically enable YouTube’s PiP mode.

It is suggested that the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode on YouTube for iOS will be available for Premium users globally. The rollout is a gradual one, hence, if you haven’t received it yet, just make sure you have updated the YouTube app and you will get it eventually.