Monday, April 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

YouTube is bringing greater transparency and context for news content in India

YouTube has introduced several features to deliver an enhanced news viewing experience.

tech2 News StaffApr 15, 2019 20:12:00 IST

With the dramatic rise of mobile internet users and availability of low-cost data plans in India, it was natural to witness the tremendous rise in viewership on YouTube. According to the video broadcasting platform, “watch-time of India’s authoritative news sources has more than tripled over the past two years.” To cater to this growing audience, YouTube is implementing a few updates and features.

YouTube is bringing greater transparency and context for news content in India

The YouTube app logo is seen on a smartphone. Image: Reuters.

Easy access to authoritative sources

When it comes to reading news or watching them live, users will always prefer authoritative news sources. YouTube claims to be have been working on new features to make such sources appear more frequently across its platform. A Top News shelf will highlights videos from authoritative news sources in the search results. The regular search results will be listed below this shelf. YouTube is also adding a Breaking News shelf on the homepage that will list down videos around a current global or local event.

Top News & Breaking News. Image: YouTube.

Top News & Breaking News. Image: YouTube.

Fact checking

Fake news is a problem and all major tech companies are working to fight against it. YouTube has introduced fact checking panels by eligible publishers from India. Fact checking is limited to English and Hindi for now. Google follows the open source Schema.org ClaimReview markup process to vet the credibility of news. From now onwards, eligible publishers posting fact checking articles will be listed in YouTube as well.

Fact Checking Integration on YouTube in English and Hindi. Image: YouTube.

Fact Checking Integration on YouTube in English and Hindi. Image: YouTube.

Information panels

YouTube is rolling out an extra information panel to be displayed in on the watch page of all the video on channels. This panel will contain details about the channel’s owner, for example, whether the news publisher is funded by a government or not. A Wikipedia page link will also be added to this panel that will allow viewers to learn more about the publisher. This will give them more clarity on the sources of the news that they will be consuming.

Apart from rolling out these helpful features for viewers, YouTube is take measures to support the news industry. It has already committed $25 million and there’s a broader $300 million investment done by the Google News initiative. Last year in December, it had announced that 87 news projects from 23 countries were funded to push better and newer video formats. 10 of these projects were from India. The company is also supporting news partners and publishers for training with the technical integrations of the platform.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Tamil Nadu edition: Congress' Jothimani Sennimalai slams BJP efforts to destroy Tamil culture


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay


also see

YouTube TV

Google raises price of YouTube TV to $49.99, adds Discovery, Animal Planet

Apr 11, 2019
Google raises price of YouTube TV to $49.99, adds Discovery, Animal Planet
Apple Music vs Gaana vs JioSaavn vs YouTube Music: The Indian music streaming market is heating up

YouTube

Apple Music vs Gaana vs JioSaavn vs YouTube Music: The Indian music streaming market is heating up

Apr 05, 2019
EU copyright revamp targeting Google, Facebook set for approval on 15 April

Social Media

EU copyright revamp targeting Google, Facebook set for approval on 15 April

Apr 13, 2019
JioSaavn and Gaana subscription charges dropped by 70 percent; to cost Rs 299 annually

Music streaming app

JioSaavn and Gaana subscription charges dropped by 70 percent; to cost Rs 299 annually

Apr 02, 2019
YouTube's picture-in-picture mode is now rolling out to users outside the US

YouTube

YouTube's picture-in-picture mode is now rolling out to users outside the US

Apr 07, 2019
Youtube Music app downloaded 3 million times within a weeks launch in India

YouTube

Youtube Music app downloaded 3 million times within a weeks launch in India

Apr 09, 2019

science

Katie Bouman trolls show how dedicated women scientists don't get their due

Woman in STEM

Katie Bouman trolls show how dedicated women scientists don't get their due

Apr 15, 2019
First life forms on Earth were likely born in ponds and not oceans, study suggests

Origin of LIfe

First life forms on Earth were likely born in ponds and not oceans, study suggests

Apr 15, 2019
First baby born to three parents in a revolutionary new DNA-switching treatment

Reproduction

First baby born to three parents in a revolutionary new DNA-switching treatment

Apr 15, 2019
Was Game of Thrones about the horror of fossil fuels, climate change all along?

Climate Change

Was Game of Thrones about the horror of fossil fuels, climate change all along?

Apr 15, 2019