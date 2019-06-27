tech2 News Staff

YouTube has today announced that it will be bringing greater transparency to its recommendation algorithm and will also you to control it. The company has been under fire as of late for its recommendations to users which is why today's new update comes as a welcome change.

As per YouTube's Blog, the company will be providing an information box explaining homepage video suggestions, roll out a shortcut that quickly hides selected channels and an improved topic and related videos experience.

"One thing we’ve consistently heard from you is that you want more control over what videos appear on your homepage and in Up Next suggestions. So we’re doing more to put you in the driver’s seat,” wrote YouTube product manager Essam El-Dardiry in a blog post.

To hide a channel that you don't want recommendations from, you can simply tap the three dots alongside the title and press on 'Don't recommend channel' option. Also, under the title of recommended videos, you will see why YouTube has recommended the video to you. For example, if you watch videos uploaded by MKBHD, and you are recommended something from Unbox Therapy, a little disclaimer will be present under the video which will say " MKBHD viewers also watched this channel"

This rollout will first be available on iOS devices first and after that be rolled out on Android and desktop.