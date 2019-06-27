Thursday, June 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

YouTube introduces changes to recommended videos for an improved viewing experience

This rollout will first be available on iOS devices first and after that be rolled out on Android and desktop.

tech2 News StaffJun 27, 2019 08:12:58 IST

YouTube has today announced that it will be bringing greater transparency to its recommendation algorithm and will also you to control it. The company has been under fire as of late for its recommendations to users which is why today's new update comes as a welcome change.

YouTube introduces changes to recommended videos for an improved viewing experience

YouTube covers every sphere of life. Image: tech2

As per YouTube's Blog, the company will be providing an information box explaining homepage video suggestions, roll out a shortcut that quickly hides selected channels and an improved topic and related videos experience.

"One thing we’ve consistently heard from you is that you want more control over what videos appear on your homepage and in Up Next suggestions. So we’re doing more to put you in the driver’s seat,” wrote YouTube product manager Essam El-Dardiry in a blog post.

To hide a channel that you don't want recommendations from, you can simply tap the three dots alongside the title and press on 'Don't recommend channel' option. Also, under the title of recommended videos, you will see why YouTube has recommended the video to you. For example, if you watch videos uploaded by MKBHD, and you are recommended something from Unbox Therapy, a little disclaimer will be present under the video which will say " MKBHD viewers also watched this channel"

This rollout will first be available on iOS devices first and after that be rolled out on Android and desktop.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

YouTube

YouTube executives debating over moving all children's content to YouTube Kids app

Jun 20, 2019
YouTube executives debating over moving all children's content to YouTube Kids app
Sundar Pichai promises to relook at harassment policies in a letter to LGBTQ+ employees

Google

Sundar Pichai promises to relook at harassment policies in a letter to LGBTQ+ employees

Jun 13, 2019
Youtube investigation in late stage, might face fine for improper data collection

Youtube

Youtube investigation in late stage, might face fine for improper data collection

Jun 20, 2019
Alia Bhatt launches her own YouTube channel, will provide sneak peek into life as a Bollywood actress

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt launches her own YouTube channel, will provide sneak peek into life as a Bollywood actress

Jun 26, 2019
Blogger, journalist known for criticising Pakistan military, ISI hacked to death in Islamabad; #Justice4MuhammadBilalKhan trends on Twitter

NewsTracker

Blogger, journalist known for criticising Pakistan military, ISI hacked to death in Islamabad; #Justice4MuhammadBilalKhan trends on Twitter

Jun 17, 2019
Facebook's growth to continue but private messaging ambitions will lead to its downfall: Report

Facebook growth

Facebook's growth to continue but private messaging ambitions will lead to its downfall: Report

Jun 25, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019