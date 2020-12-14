tech2 News Staff

Editor's note: This is an ongoing story and we have contacted Google for their response to this outage. The story will be updated as and when more information is available.

Several Google services like Gmail, YouTube, Google Search and other apps are currently down for many users in India and they took it to Twitter to report the issues they were facing. Apparently, this outage is not limited to users in India, in fact, users from other countries have also raised their concern on Twitter. Users reported that the YouTube page shows a monkey that has the caption "Something went wrong". The Gmail page shows a message that says "Gmail is currently unable to access your Contacts. You may experience issues while this persists."

Meanwhile hotmail and Yahoo~ pic.twitter.com/hbXSgJAP58 — Vaseem Khan (@vaseemkhan019) December 14, 2020

the AI @YouTube has become so good it answers my existential question on how i lead my life pic.twitter.com/iuxxsiT8n4 — Nikhil Rasmalla (@NikhilRasmalla) December 14, 2020