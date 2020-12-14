tech2 News StaffDec 14, 2020 20:59:59 IST
(Editor's note: This article has been updated after Google Drive and YouTube confirmed that they are now up and running.)
Several Google services like Gmail, YouTube, Google Search and other apps are currently down for many users in India and they took it to Twitter to report the issues they were facing. Apparently, this outage is not limited to users in India, in fact, users from other countries have also raised their concern on Twitter. Users reported that the YouTube page shows a monkey that has the caption "Something went wrong". The Gmail page shows a message that says "Gmail is currently unable to access your Contacts. You may experience issues while this persists."
Google Drive had earlier acknowledged that the Drive was down. After an hour, Google Drive has given a green signal as it tweeted, "We're all clear folks." Similarly, YouTube has also announced that users can now access YouTube as it is now running.
Update -- We’re back up and running! You should be able to access YouTube again and enjoy videos as normal https://t.co/NsGBvvaTko
— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 14, 2020
We’re all clear folks! Thanks for staying with us.
— Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) December 14, 2020
We’re all clear folks! Thanks for staying with us.
— Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) December 14, 2020
Kind reminder that 2020 is not over yet #YouTubeDOWN @Google down! pic.twitter.com/FhoRjgzcz8
— Jason Kinyua (@imjaysn) December 14, 2020
Searching in google for why google is
down*
Google:#GoogleDown #YouTubeDOWN #Google pic.twitter.com/LGqQUrB4Bq
— Akif Arham (@AkifArham) December 14, 2020
#YouTubeDOWN
All the Google services including YouTube and Gmail stooped all over the world
Meanwhile hotmail and Yahoo~ pic.twitter.com/hbXSgJAP58
— Vaseem Khan (@vaseemkhan019) December 14, 2020
#YouTubeDOWN
the AI @YouTube has become so good it answers my existential question on how i lead my life pic.twitter.com/iuxxsiT8n4
— Nikhil Rasmalla (@NikhilRasmalla) December 14, 2020
Google services are having issues today, so much that #Alexa doesn’t want to get involved pic.twitter.com/4t2uZGpJXX
— Thabang Somo (@somothabang) December 14, 2020
The only use for google now that it’s down #googledown #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/MqvZJP6cJS
— Vincent (@_ahmadul4r) December 14, 2020
The only reliable thing in 2020 has gone down!!#YouTubeDOWN #google #googledown @Google pic.twitter.com/VH9wou61TQ
— Sxynix (@Sriks_venk) December 14, 2020
Lol#YouTube #googledown #Google #youtubeserverdown #YoutubeDOWNAgain #youtubedown pic.twitter.com/F17SGeB9xA
— Teenskagram (@teenskagram) December 14, 2020
After two minutes without YouTube or Google .
World:#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/985Q18kwTL
— ✪ (@shahzaibbsays) December 14, 2020
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.