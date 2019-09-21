tech2 News Staff

YouTube had announced earlier that it was bringing changes to its verification program. According to the proposed plan, the company was going to reevaluate all channels which were already verified for authenticity. However, after receiving a backlash from creators, YouTube made another announcement that it will let verified channels keep the badges but the platform will be more strict with verification henceforth.

In the original plan, YouTube stated its plans to update the eligibility criteria of its verification program and sent out emails to several verified creators that their badge would be removed. Many creators lashed out against YouTube for this move and the company immediately backtracked from its decision.

To our creators & users–I’m sorry for the frustration & hurt that we caused with our new approach to verification. While trying to make improvements, we missed the mark. As I write this, we're working to address your concerns & we’ll have more updates soon. — Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) September 20, 2019

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki apologised over the move in a tweet and soon, an updated blog was posted detailed all the changes YouTube made to its original plan. It will allow channels that are already verified to retain its badges. Although if a channel is impersonating another channel creator or brand, it will lose verification.

For channels that aren’t verified, the same rule of reaching 100,000 subscribers for eligibility still stands and applications will only be allowed after crossing the number. The checkmark will be changed to a badge over the channel’s name and it will start rolling out next year.