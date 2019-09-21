Saturday, September 21, 2019Back to
YouTube falls back on its newly announced verification program after backlash

Channels with a verification badge will be allowed to keep them and won’t require to appeal


tech2 News StaffSep 21, 2019 18:20:39 IST

YouTube had announced earlier that it was bringing changes to its verification program. According to the proposed plan, the company was going to reevaluate all channels which were already verified for authenticity. However, after receiving a backlash from creators, YouTube made another announcement that it will let verified channels keep the badges but the platform will be more strict with verification henceforth.

YouTube won't be removing the verified badges of channels as proposed earlier.

In the original plan, YouTube stated its plans to update the eligibility criteria of its verification program and sent out emails to several verified creators that their badge would be removed. Many creators lashed out against YouTube for this move and the company immediately backtracked from its decision.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki apologised over the move in a tweet and soon, an updated blog was posted detailed all the changes YouTube made to its original plan. It will allow channels that are already verified to retain its badges. Although if a channel is impersonating another channel creator or brand, it will lose verification.

For channels that aren’t verified, the same rule of reaching 100,000 subscribers for eligibility still stands and applications will only be allowed after crossing the number. The checkmark will be changed to a badge over the channel’s name and it will start rolling out next year.

