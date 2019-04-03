Wednesday, April 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

YouTube executives ignored warnings of 'toxic' content, wanted high user engagement

YouTube employees showed higher ups about a "mass of false, incendiary and toxic content" over the last few years.

tech2 News StaffApr 03, 2019 08:56:44 IST

As the world still reels from the horrifying massacre in a Christchurch mosque last month, questions are being raised as to why such an event found its way on social media channels. The shooting was live streamed for 17 minutes before being shut down and the clip instantly became viral.

YouTube executives ignored warnings of toxic content, wanted high user engagement

Representative Image.

YouTube, Facebook, and other tech giants have said that they are trying their best to control the spread of extremism on their respective platforms. However, a new report has some troubling insight.

(Also Read - New Zealand mosque shooting: Why couldn't tech companies stop the video from going viral?)

As per Bloombergtop YouTube executives ignored warnings of toxic videos on the platform and let them run rampant. The report claims that the executives were more concerned with viewer engagement rather stopping hateful or extremist or conspiracy-related content.

The report notes that scores of YouTube employees showed higher ups about a "mass of false, incendiary and toxic content" over the last few years. Suggestions were also given so as to curb the spread of such content, but they were dismissed for the sake of viewer engagement.

Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube, is said to be "inattentive to these issues and that the company prioritizes engagement above all else," according to Bloomberg. YouTube's AI is also allowing the spread of this fake news and lets it flourish, the report said.

However, a YouTube spokesperson has said that the company has spent the last two years to find solutions for its content problems.

In an emailed statement to Bloomberg the YouTube spokesperson said "We’ve taken a number of significant steps, including updating our recommendations system to prevent the spread of harmful misinformation, improving the news experience on YouTube, bringing the number of people focused on content issues across Google to 10,000, investing in machine learning to be able to more quickly find and remove violative content, and reviewing and updating our policies — we made more than 30 policy updates in 2018 alone. And this is not the end: responsibility remains our number one priority."

Even so, an Engadget report has said that a few years ago a privacy engineer's suggestion of not recommending videos to users that were on the edge of YouTube's privacy policy, was rejected. It was, however, employed this January.

With the Indian General Elections fast approaching, it becomes imperative for platforms such as YouTube to keep a check on fake news.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10


also see

Facebook

Facebook looking to place restrictions on its Live feature after Christchurch massacre

Mar 30, 2019
Facebook looking to place restrictions on its Live feature after Christchurch massacre
What is Article 13? Are gifs and memes illegal now? The EU's controversial new copyright directive explained

Article 13

What is Article 13? Are gifs and memes illegal now? The EU's controversial new copyright directive explained

Mar 27, 2019
Global tech consortium takes down more than 800 versions of New Zealand mass shooting video

New Zealand shooting

Global tech consortium takes down more than 800 versions of New Zealand mass shooting video

Mar 19, 2019
Why did Facebook not take down the New Zealand mass shooting video immediately?

Facebook

Why did Facebook not take down the New Zealand mass shooting video immediately?

Mar 20, 2019
Here's how to enable dark mode on Twitter for iOS and Facebook's Messenger

Dark mode

Here's how to enable dark mode on Twitter for iOS and Facebook's Messenger

Mar 29, 2019
French anti-Islamophobia group sues Facebook, YouTube over Christchurch footage

Facebook

French anti-Islamophobia group sues Facebook, YouTube over Christchurch footage

Mar 25, 2019

science

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Black Hole

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Apr 03, 2019
Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Neuroscience

Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Apr 02, 2019
Earth's collapsing systems led to dinosaurs dying out – we're headed the same way

Life on Earth

Earth's collapsing systems led to dinosaurs dying out – we're headed the same way

Apr 02, 2019
Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Methane on Mars

Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Apr 02, 2019