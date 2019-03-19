tech2 News Staff

Social media platforms including YouTube have been under the scanner for being largely unsuccessful in dealing with videos of the brutal New Zealand mosque attacks. However, YouTube's chief product officer Neil Mohan is of the opinion that the platform dealt with an “unprecedented volume” of videos after last week’s mass shooting.

The shootings at two mosques in Christchurch were recorded and uploaded on various social media platforms and before any of the moderators took notice, the video made its way around the world. As the likes of YouTube and Facebook took thousands of videos down, several thousand were being re-uploaded.

The YouTube CPO in an interview with The Washington Post did not reveal how many videos were removed from the platform but did say that his team of moderators had to work day and night to take them down. Mohan also mentioned that a number of the removed uploads were altered to escape detection.

He also mentioned that versions of the video were being added to the platform at a rate of one every second, forcing YouTube to disable certain searches as a damage limitation mechanism of sorts.

Similar, Facebook also claimed on Sunday that the platform had removed 1.5 million videos of the NZ attacks within the first 24 hours of the shootings.

While platforms continue to face new questions in the aftermath of the shootings, the rate at which people were able to re-upload the attack, does pose platforms like YouTube a tough question of how does one go about dealing with such a situation.

