Monday, November 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

YouTube could soon start deleting accounts that it thinks are not 'commercially viable'

Furthermore, YouTube may or may not alert the user as to the reason for the termination.


tech2 News StaffNov 11, 2019 09:17:03 IST

YouTube’s terms and conditions have been updated to now include a statement that it can delete, at its “sole discretion”, any Google account that it thinks is not “commercially viable”. Creators are understandably worried as the wording is vague a heavy-handed interpretation of the terms could directly impact their livelihood.

Specifically, under the ‘Account Suspension and Termination’ section, Google states:

YouTube may terminate your use of the Services, or your Google account’s access to all or part of the Service if YouTube believes, in its sole discretion, that provision of the Service to you is no longer commercially viable.

YouTube could soon start deleting accounts that it thinks are not commercially viable

YouTube now reserves the right to ban accounts willy-nilly. Image: Getty

Furthermore, YouTube may or may not alert the user as to the reason for the termination.

 

Now while this could be interpreted as Google giving itself a legal backdoor in case something untoward happens on the platform, Google’s past actions, particularly with regards to demonetisation on the platform, have left creators with little to no faith that YouTube will ‘do the right thing.’

 

Some are also using the opportunity to accuse YouTube of playing favourites with creators with a lot of followers. Such creators do get special privileges from YouTube, and the company has, historically, been lenient with the more popular YouTubers.

 

The new terms will come into effect on 10 December.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Gaming | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Gaming | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

NowStreaming

Netflix issues clarification after playback speed feature faces backlash: 'We've been sensitive to creator concerns'

Oct 30, 2019
Netflix issues clarification after playback speed feature faces backlash: 'We've been sensitive to creator concerns'
The future of the Indian music album: Pop industry increasingly abandons format, though indie artists continue to prefer it

The future of the Indian music album: Pop industry increasingly abandons format, though indie artists continue to prefer it

Oct 31, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019