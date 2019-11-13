Wednesday, November 13, 2019Back to
YouTube clarifies that it won't terminate an account because it's not making money

YouTube said that it will, though, have the power to discontinue certain features for such accounts.


tech2 News StaffNov 13, 2019 13:13:26 IST

YouTube has confirmed that it will not be terminating any channels that don't make money or are not 'commercially viable'.

YouTube says it can only pull back certain features for outdated accounts but will not terminate them. Image: Getty

The platform confirmed this in a tweet saying that the terms of service gives YouTube no new rights to terminate an account only because it does not make money. YouTube also said that it will, though, have the power to discontinue certain features for such accounts.

This confusion began when YouTube updated its terms and conditions this week. Under the ‘Account Suspension and Termination’ section, Google stated that at its “sole discretion”, any Google account that it thinks is not “commercially viable”. The clause read:

YouTube may terminate your use of the Services, or your Google account’s access to all or part of the Service if YouTube believes, in its sole discretion, that provision of the Service to you is no longer commercially viable.

YouTube has been sending emails and showing a pop-up notification to its users already. The new policy is scheduled to come in to place from 10 December. YouTube says that the new terms will improve readability and transparency and it “does not change the Google Privacy Policy, nor the way we collect and process your data”.

