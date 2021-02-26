Friday, February 26, 2021Back to
YouTube announces parent-approved accounts to keep teens and tweens away from violence, inappropriate content

YouTube will get an explore option for parental control settings that will feature videos suitable for kids aged nine and older.


FP TrendingFeb 26, 2021 14:05:01 IST

YouTube has rolled out a new account that allows tweens or young teens to stream videos and explore services within boundaries set by parents. The company will release an early version of the offering in the coming months. This will allow parents to use Google accounts to provide children with YouTube access with features and content limited for kids. The move comes in response to concerns about violence and other inappropriate content that may be viewed by minors on the platform.

YouTube setting will allow children to access videos appropriate for people aged 13 and above, which also includes live streams. Image: YouTube

YouTube will get an explore option for parental control settings that will feature videos suitable for kids aged nine and older. This will include gaming videos, tutorials, music videos, educational content, and news.

The second setting will allow children to access videos appropriate for people aged 13 and above, which also includes live streams.

Most of the YouTube setting will be open for viewing a range of content on the platform except for age-restricted content that involves sensitive topics, only suited for the older audience.

The options are designed for parents who are willing to give their children a bit more freedom on YouTube but with limits. YouTube will use a mix of human reviews, machine learning, and user input to determine which videos should be included.

YouTube, the Google-owned company had started out as a video-sharing platform for users at least 13 years of age but later added YouTube Kids in 2015 with parental controls on content.

The company has worked to address concerns about content accessible to children and types of ads paired with what they view.

