tech2 News Staff 31 August, 2018 11:10 IST

YouTube announces a suite of fundraising tools for non-profit charities

YouTube Giving is the new fundraising suite by the platform, which is still under beta.

YouTube Giving is a suite of new features the platform has announced. These features are designed to offer creators and their fans new ways to contribute to over one million charitable causes.

This first beta period will be available to a limited group of content creators in the US and Canada. After a while of testing, the feature is aimed for a global rollout.

YouTube's new fundraising tool.

This suite of features includes Fundraisers (beta), Community fundraisers (beta), Campaign matching (beta), and Super Chat for Good (which is a twist on YouTube’s Super Chat service).

YouTube says that creators and viewers on its platform for years have been coming together to contribute to causes close to their hearts, bringing entire communities closer. And with YouTube Giving, the users of the platform will be able to donate to over 1 million nonprofits via much easier tools.

As YouTube explains in its blog, with these tools, creators and qualifying US-registered 501(c)(3) nonprofits will be able to create fundraising campaigns. These will be embedded next to their YouTube videos, with a dedicated “Donate” button. Additionally, YouTube says that they will take care of the logistics and payment processing on their end.

