Tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will allow people to use their account on multiple devices. Reports suggesting that multi-device support would be available on the popular messaging app first surfaced last year in November.

WABetaInfo reported that one WhatsApp account could be used on as many as four devices simultaneously in the future. “Yes, it's the ability to use your WhatsApp account from 4 devices at the same time. Under development, but it's great!” read a Twitter post.

The tweet also carried a screenshot which suggests that data across devices would be synced using Wi-Fi connectivity.

https://twitter.com/WABetaInfo/status/1271251475600154625

Currently, users can log in from one smartphone and PC (through WhatsApp Web) at the same time.

However, there is no information on whether the update will be cross-platform. Basically, it is not clear if a user having both an iPad and an Android phone will be able to use the feature.

Last year, one of the beta versions on iOS implemented a new feature that asked users for a registration code. Once enabled, it allowed users to use WhatsApp on multiple devices using the same account.

WABetaInfo discovered this feature on WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.19.120.20. While logging in on a new device, WhatsApp usually asks for a verification code that was set earlier.

In the beta version, the app notified the user that a registration code was requested for the account. A notification also appeared in this version, even though it had not been enabled.

(Read our previous coverage from November)

WhatsApp is also reportedly testing another feature that will let users search by date while looking through current conversations and group chats. If this is enabled, searching for a message around a particular date will become easier than it currently is.