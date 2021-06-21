tech2 News Staff

It has been well over a year of working in pajamas and baggy t-shirts, and of course, enduring stiff necks and aching shoulders. While many may already have invested in yoga mats and tried out one of a zillion yoga and workout apps around, others might still be a little lost. To make things easier for such people, the Ministry of Ayush has launched a WHO mYoga app that aims to educate users about yoga with the help of audio and video clips. On the occasion of Yoga Day 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a WHO mYoga app for both Android and iOS users. This app has been launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The mYoga app is now available in stores. Let us take an IDY resolution with mYoga.#YogaForWellness#अंतर्राष्ट्रीय_योग_दिवस pic.twitter.com/pvvGmooR3H — Ministry of Ayush (@moayush) June 21, 2021

What is the WHO mYoga app?

The health-centric WHO mYoga app is now available for download on both Google Play Store. However, it is not yet available on the Apple App Store. It provides 10, 20 and 45 minutes of audio and video clips for learning and practicing different asanas. The app is free for all and allows users to download these videos, which include steps for tadasana, shashakasana, bhujangasana, dharana & dhyana, among others.

As per the app, it focuses on helping users pursue a "physically active lifestyle through yoga practice". It is available for users between 18-65 years of age. It further reveals that it is based on the "Common Yoga Protocol" (CYP) that was selected for the app by the "international expert group and is practiced by millions of people around the world every year".

The app clearly states that it is not to be used by people above the age of 65 years, pregnant women and individuals who "have any concerns about health" (pre-existing or current problems/injuries). The app also provides the option to switch between English and Hindi languages. Notably, one does not need to register to use this app.