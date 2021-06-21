tech2 News Staff

It has been well over a year of working in pyjamas and baggy t-shirts, and of course, enduring stiff necks and aching shoulders. While many may already have invested in yoga mats and tried out a zillion yoga and workout apps, others might still be a little lost. However, as hard as it is to find the motivation, some amount of daily mobility and training is required, at least now more than ever.

So, on World Yoga Day 2021, the Ministry of Ayush has launched the WHO mYoga app that aims to educate users about yoga with the help of audio and video clips. This app has been launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The app was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Yoga day livestream. The app is currently available for Android users only and will soon be rolled out on iOS as well.

The mYoga app is now available in stores. Let us take an IDY resolution with mYoga.#YogaForWellness#अंतर्राष्ट्रीय_योग_दिवस pic.twitter.com/pvvGmooR3H — Ministry of Ayush (@moayush) June 21, 2021

What is the WHO mYoga app?

The health-centric WHO mYoga app is now available for download on both Google Play Store. However, it is not yet available on the Apple App Store. It provides 10, 20 and 45 minutes of audio and video clips for learning and practicing different asanas. The app is free for all and allows users to download these videos, which include steps for tadasana, shashakasana, bhujangasana, dharana & dhyana, among others.

As per the app, it focuses on helping users pursue a "physically active lifestyle through yoga practice". It is available for users between 18-65 years of age. It further reveals that it is based on the "Common Yoga Protocol" (CYP) that was selected for the app by the "international expert group and is practiced by millions of people around the world every year".

The app clearly states that it is not to be used by people above the age of 65 years, pregnant women and individuals who "have any concerns about health" (pre-existing or current problems/injuries). The app also provides the option to switch between English and Hindi languages. Notably, one does not need to register to use this app.