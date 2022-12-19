FP Trending

The year 2022 has been a major one in the smartphone industry. While some brands have mainly focused on their flagship segments, others have tried to include interesting features within the mid-range price bracket.

Apart from tech giants like Apple and Samsung, Google, Vivo, Oppo and other brands came up with a slew of mobile phones that left people elated. With the year coming to an end, here we have listed the top smartphones that have changed the dynamics of the tech world with their cool and high-end functionalities:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Rs 1,31,999 onwards):

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can definitely be termed one of the most versatile phones of 2022. The phone has the most comprehensive camera system of any smartphone available right now and comes with the brightest and most gorgeous AMOLED display. Its top-tier features include 5G connectivity, a 100X zoom camera, a built-in S-Pen, or stylus, and five years of Android OS support.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (Rs 1,29,900 onwards):

With respect to previous models, the camera, processor and display features of Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro offers significant improvements. The camera processor and photo-processing technology are especially of the highest calibre. It records steadier videos and produces better-quality images rather than any competing handsets in this price range. Even the Dynamic Island function offers a unique user experience and distinguishes the iPhone 14 Pro from its market rivals.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (Rs 84,999 onwards):

Among all of its variants so far, the new Google Pixel 7 Pro can undoubtedly be considered the finest. The design aesthetic is outstanding, the battery life has significantly improved, and the thermal performance during performing high-end tasks is superb. The camera hardware is absolutely top-notch. The AI-powered Magic Eraser and Motion mode shots are a fantastic value addition to the photography experience, far superior to any competitor as the mobile captures excellent pictures in all lighting conditions.

One Plus Nord 2T 5G (Rs 28,999 onwards):

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, equipped with gorilla glass on the front and back, is suited for super-fast 5G. The phone features MediaTek’s robust Dimensity 1300 processor, which has established itself as one of the top mid-range CPUs currently available on the market. Although it has a triple camera arrangement, the Nord 2T 5G’s primary camera will be the one doing the bulk of the work. The only serious concessions are that the device lacks flagship features like waterproofing and wireless charging.

POCO M5 (Rs 10,999 onwards):

The device has a 6.58-inch full HD+ (2408 x 1080p) LCD screen with a 90Hz adjustable refresh rate that is shielded by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3. It has a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset with a 6nm class, capable of a maximum CPU speed of 2.2GHz. This offers more functions than only ensuring that all daily tasks and several well-known gaming apps on the phone are performed without interruption. POCO M5 runs MIUI OS, an Android 11-based operating system. The device contains a 5,000mAh battery and comes with an 18W charger.