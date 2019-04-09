Tuesday, April 09, 2019Back to
Yahoo's data breach settlement has now been revised to $117.5 million

The three Yahoo data breaches between 2013 and 2016 affected an estimated three billion accounts.

ReutersApr 09, 2019 18:49:22 IST

Yahoo has reached a revised $117.5 million settlement with millions of people whose email addresses and other personal information were stolen in the largest data breach in history.

FILE PHOTO: A photo illustration shows a Yahoo logo on a smartphone in front of a displayed cyber code and keyboard on December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The proposed settlement made public on Tuesday requires the approval of U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California.

Koh had on 28 January rejected an earlier version of the accord because it did not say how much the settlement was worth, or how much victims might expect to recover.

Yahoo, now part of New York-based Verizon Communications Inc, had been accused of being too slow to disclose three data breaches from 2013 to 2016 that affected an estimated 3 billion accounts.

