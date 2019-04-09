Reuters

Yahoo has reached a revised $117.5 million settlement with millions of people whose email addresses and other personal information were stolen in the largest data breach in history.

The proposed settlement made public on Tuesday requires the approval of U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California.

Koh had on 28 January rejected an earlier version of the accord because it did not say how much the settlement was worth, or how much victims might expect to recover.

Yahoo, now part of New York-based Verizon Communications Inc, had been accused of being too slow to disclose three data breaches from 2013 to 2016 that affected an estimated 3 billion accounts.

