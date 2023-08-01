X’s Hierarchy Revealed: Elon Musk, Linda Yaccarino to take charge of trust & safety on platform

A few days ago, Elon Musk’s Twitter underwent a significant rebranding, now known as “X,” which has stunned people worldwide. This transformation included placing a large X on top of Twitter’s headquarters and replacing the well-known blue bird logo with a more futuristic X on the platform. Now, some additional information about the company’s reporting structure has been disclosed.

According to a report by Reuters, Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino will jointly oversee X’s content moderation, a task that was up until now with the Trust and Safety department. This development comes after Twitter’s head of trust and safety resigned in June this year.

X, also announced that Musk will be in charge of X’s product and engineering team, while Yaccarino will have responsibility for all other divisions, which include human resources, legal, finance, sales, and operations. This move signifies their shared commitment to ensuring a safe and well-functioning environment within the organization, an email send out to employees read.

Since Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform last October, the trust and safety team, which is responsible for content moderation, has faced severe criticism. Researchers have accused X of loosening content restrictions, leading to an increase in harmful posts. However, the company has asserted that the majority of content views are of “healthy” posts.

In a recent email to X employees, CEO Linda Yaccarino stated that the company is actively searching for a new leader to oversee brand safety and suitability. The former head of brand safety, A.J. Brown, who was involved in preventing advertisements from appearing next to inappropriate content, departed the company last month.

Yaccarino also revealed in the email that three X leaders will take charge of various responsibilities within the trust and safety division. These responsibilities include law enforcement operations and addressing potential threats.