Ashish Koshy

The Sony Ericsson Xperia Play has been a topic of discussion for quite a while now, and the last we heard about it was that it might release over here in India by April-end or May. There are now reports circulating that it has got an official, concrete UK release date, as well as confirmation on which games it will ship with at launch.

The Xperia Play is scheduled to be released in the UK on March 31 and will ship with a total of six pre-installed games. These include Android titles re-worked to accommodate the Xperia Play’s slide-out controls, such as FIFA 10 (really now?), Bruce Lee Dragon Warriors, Tetris, Star Battalion and The Sims 3.

On the other hand, it will also include PlayStation classic Crash Bandicoot, confirming what we all thought a while back, that the Xperia Play will be capable of playing PlayStation 1 titles natively.

Apart from these, another 50 games will be available to download through the PlayStation Suite for Android, which will include a mix of PSone titles and Android titles optimized to work with the device.

This kinda makes the plans for an April-end release in India a bit more believable. The phone was earlier expected to release on April 25 in the UK, which would’ve meant a simultaneous release which nearly never happens for us. However, this kind of delay is one we can accept as realistic.