Xiaomi has launched its Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition in India today. The smart TV is the third model in the Horizon Edition lineup, which already includes a 32-inch and a 42-inch model. The highlights of Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition include 20 W stereo speakers, Patchwall UI based on Android TV 9 and Xiaomi's own Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) technology. The newly launched smart TV will go on sale in India on 2 June on Flipkart and Mi.com.

Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition pricing, availability, sale offers

The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition is priced at Rs 23,999 in India. It will be available for purchase on Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores and retail stores starting tomorrow (2 June).

The company will also offer an instant discount of Rs 1,00 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition features and specifications

The smart TV features a 40-inch FHD display that has a 178° viewing angle and 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution. The display offers a 95 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smart TV also come with Vivid Picture Engine that offers better picture quality with deeper contrasts, colour reproduction and more.

It is powered by a 64-bit quad-core chipset and offers 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage. The smart TV runs on Patchwall UI based on Android 9. It also comes with built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast. According to Xiaomi, the TV comes with a Mi Quick Wake feature that allows users to wake up the TV in less than 5 seconds.

As for audio, Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition houses 20 W speakers that support DTS-HD technology. In terms of connectivity, it comes with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB-A ports, 3.5 mm jack and more.