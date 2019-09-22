Sunday, September 22, 2019Back to
Xiaomi's teaser for its upcoming flagship Mi Mix Alpha reveals the materials used to make it

As per the poster the Mi Mix Alpha will be made using Ti (Titanium), SiO2 (Silica), and Al2O3 (Alumina).


tech2 News StaffSep 22, 2019 12:58:01 IST

Xiaomi is about to announce its next flagship phone with 5G capabilities, called the Mi Mix Alpha. Not many details about the device have been revealed but a new poster for the smartphone has revealed some of the materials that the device will be made from.

Mi Mix Alpha.

As per the poster, revealed on Weibo, the phone will be made using Ti (Titanium), SiO2 (Silica), and Al2O3 (Alumina). These materials are common for making smartphones like the Essential Phone which had a Titanium frame. The caption on the poster roughly translates to Xiaomi saying that has always been exploring new materials and designs for its phones. The device is said to be unveiled on 24 September alongside the Mi 9T 5G and Mi TV Pro.

Earlier teasers of the device had hinted that the Mi Mix Alpha would be the company's first foldable smartphone. However, Xiaomi founder Lei Jun has stated the device will not be a foldable phone. Instead, the teaser has suggested that the phone will likely come with an extremely curved display similar to the waterfall display seen on the Vivo Nex 3. Rumours put the phone with a 100 percent screen-to-body ratio, which would be an industry first. We shall know more when the device actually launches.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


