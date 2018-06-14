Xiaomi has previously launched a gimbal known as the Three-axis Shooting Stabilizer for smartphones. Then Xiaomi, under its sub-brand, Mijia, launched a 3-axis gimbal for its 4K action camera, which came with 6-axis stabilisation.

Now under the Mijia brand, Xiaomi has unveiled a new gimbal for smartphones, according to a report in Phone Radar.

The photos that have surfaced online show that on the design front, the new gimbal is not very different from the action camera gimbal, launched earlier.

As per the report, the maximum size of the phone can be 86 mm in width and 200 gm in weight. Also, it can charge a phone and supports up to 5 V / 1.5 A output.

The functions that have been mentioned are:

The gimbal offers 3-axis stabilization to action cameras as well as smartphones.

There is an option to use time-lapse photography by syncing it to the dedicated app or use the selfie mode.

It can automatically track the selected subject up to 360 degrees in the chosen app.

It is said to have a built-in battery of 5,000 mAh, which is claimed to last for 16 hours.

It has a standard 1/4 inch screw at the bottom, which can be used to mount the gimbal on a tripod or similar accessories.

The gimbal is said to go on sale from 16 June in China and is priced at 599 Yuan (Rs 6,300).

The only concern for Indian customers who are looking for an affordable gimbal is that there has been no word yet on whether this device would be launched for the Indian market as well.