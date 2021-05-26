Wednesday, May 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi's security ban formally lifted by US court, vacated from 'Communist Chinese Military Company' designation

In vacating the CCMC designation, the US court formally lifted all restrictions on the ability of Americans to purchase or hold securities of Xiaomi.


tech2 News StaffMay 26, 2021 13:14:47 IST

In a final order passed Tuesday, 25 May, by the US District Court for the District of Columbia, Xiaomi has been vacated from the US Department of Defense's designation of the company as a Communist Chinese Military Company (CCMC).

"Xiaomi (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on 25 May 2021 at 4.09 pm (Eastern Standard Time), the US District Court for the District of Columbia issued a final order vacating the US Department of Defense’s designation of the Company as a “Communist Chinese Military Company” (CCMC). In vacating the designation, the court formally lifted all restrictions on US persons’ ability to purchase or hold securities of the Company," a Xiaomi spokesperson said.

"The Company is grateful for the trust and support of its global users, partners, employees and shareholders. The Company reiterates that it is an open, transparent, publicly traded, independently operated and managed corporation. The Company will continue to provide reliable consumer electronics products and services to users, and to relentlessly build amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology," the spokesperson added.

Representational image: Reuters

Representational image: Reuters

In April this year, the US government and Xiaomi Corp reached an agreement to set aside a Trump administration blacklisting.

In February 202, the US government blacklisted Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi and China’s third-largest national oil company for alleged military links, heaping pressure on Beijing in President Donald Trump’s last week in office. The Department of Defense added nine companies to its list of Chinese companies with military links, including Xiaomi and state-owned plane manufacturer Commercial Aircraft of China (Comac). US investors will have to divest their stakes in Chinese companies on the military list by November this year, according to an executive order signed by Trump in November.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi extends smartphone warranty expiring in May and June by two months

May 18, 2021
Xiaomi extends smartphone warranty expiring in May and June by two months
Oppo extends warranty of its products till 30 June due to COVID-19 lockdown

Oppo

Oppo extends warranty of its products till 30 June due to COVID-19 lockdown

May 18, 2021
Xiaomi set to launch FlipBuds Pro TWS earbuds in China tomorrow: All you need to know

Xiaomi

Xiaomi set to launch FlipBuds Pro TWS earbuds in China tomorrow: All you need to know

May 12, 2021
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 with bezel-less design to launch in India on 1 June: All you need to know

Mi TV 4A 40

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 with bezel-less design to launch in India on 1 June: All you need to know

May 24, 2021
Flipkart Flagship Fest sale: Best deals on Google Pixel 4a, iQOO 3, Realme X50 Pro and more

Flipkart Flagship Fest sale

Flipkart Flagship Fest sale: Best deals on Google Pixel 4a, iQOO 3, Realme X50 Pro and more

May 14, 2021
Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G, Realme X7 Pro to Vivo V21 5G: Best phones under Rs 30,000 (May 2021)

Best phones under Rs 30,000

Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G, Realme X7 Pro to Vivo V21 5G: Best phones under Rs 30,000 (May 2021)

May 25, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021