tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi's first Android Go smartphone, the Redmi Go has been doing the internet round for a while now and is finally now official. The phone is based on Android Oreo 8.1 (Android Go Edition) and comes in two colours — Black and Blue.

A detailed specifications sheet has not been revealed by Xiaomi yet, but the company did tweet out an image which gives us a brief run through the basic internals of the phone.

As per the image, the Redmi Go is an entry-level smartphone, which gets a 5-inch LCD display with a modest resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels in a conventional 16:9 aspect ratio. The Go sports a single 8 MP primary camera at the back along with an LED flash. On the front, there's a 5 MP snapper for selfies.

"GO" for something new! Today we're introducing the new #RedmiGo. RT if you'll be getting one #GoSmartDoMore pic.twitter.com/H9lPR9C5Sm — Mi (@xiaomi) January 29, 2019

On the inside, the Redmi Go comes with a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC which features four Cortex-A53 cores running at 1.4 GHz. As per a report by GSMArena, the phone features 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB or 16 GB of storage, which can be further expanded via a microSD card. One may have to swap a SIM card out for that though since the phone has a hybrid SIM tray and not really a dedicated slot for microSD expansion. The Go also features a sizable 3,000 mAh battery unit.

The phone is expected to go on sale only in Europe (for a price of EUR 80) and the Phillipines for the time being.

