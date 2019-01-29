Wednesday, January 30, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi's Redmi Go is the first Android Go smartphone by the Chinese phone-maker

the Redmi Go comes with a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC and a 5-inch HD LCD display.

tech2 News Staff Jan 29, 2019 21:18:55 IST

Xiaomi's first Android Go smartphone, the Redmi Go has been doing the internet round for a while now and is finally now official. The phone is based on Android Oreo 8.1 (Android Go Edition) and comes in two colours — Black and Blue.

Redmi Go

Redmi Go

A detailed specifications sheet has not been revealed by Xiaomi yet, but the company did tweet out an image which gives us a brief run through the basic internals of the phone.

As per the image, the Redmi Go is an entry-level smartphone, which gets a 5-inch LCD display with a modest resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels in a conventional 16:9 aspect ratio. The Go sports a single 8 MP primary camera at the back along with an LED flash. On the front, there's a 5 MP snapper for selfies.

On the inside, the Redmi Go comes with a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC which features four Cortex-A53 cores running at 1.4 GHz. As per a report by GSMArena, the phone features 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB or 16 GB of storage, which can be further expanded via a microSD card. One may have to swap a SIM card out for that though since the phone has a hybrid SIM tray and not really a dedicated slot for microSD expansion. The Go also features a sizable 3,000 mAh battery unit.

The phone is expected to go on sale only in Europe (for a price of EUR 80) and the Phillipines for the time being.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Private video

Private video
Deleted video

Deleted video
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

also see

Android Go

Xiaomi Redmi Go's design, specs and price leaks, hints at imminent launch

Jan 25, 2019

Redmi Go

Xiaomi phone with Redmi Go moniker gets listed on NTBC certification in Thailand

Jan 22, 2019

Redmi India

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go to launch in India soon: Report

Jan 21, 2019

Nokia

Nokia 1 Plus with Android Pie (Go Edition), MediaTek chipset surfaces online

Jan 28, 2019

Redmi Note 3

Redmi Note 3 receives its final MIUI 10.2 update with recorder, lockscreen fix

Jan 23, 2019

Mi Days

Xiaomi Mi Days on Flipkart: Deals, discounts on Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro and more

Jan 28, 2019

science

Mars Curiosity

NASA's Curiosity rover clicks one last selfie before leaving Vera Rubin ridge on Mars

Jan 29, 2019

Environment

New space technology uses satellite data to predict droughts 5 months in advance

Jan 29, 2019

Record winter temperature, icy outbreaks and sudden warming to become more extreme

Jan 29, 2019

Gene editing

US Nobel laureate aware of gene-edited baby kept the news from authorities, public

Jan 29, 2019