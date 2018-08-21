Tuesday, August 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 21 August, 2018 02:13 IST

Xiaomi's Poco F1 spotted in 8 GB RAM variant on Geekbench ahead of launch

The multicore score was 8998 and the single core score was 2451 for the 8 GB listing.

Merely two days ahead of the launch, a new variant of Xiaomi’s premium sub-brand Poco, has shown up online. It now appears that the soon to be launched Poco F1 smartphone may also arrive in an 8 GB RAM variant as it was recently spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench.

The Xiaomi Mi 8. Image: Xiaomi China

The Xiaomi Poco F1 is expected to look similar to the recently announced Mi 8. Image: Xiaomi China

The Geekbench listing shows different scores as compared to the 6 GB listing. The multicore score was 8998 and the single core score was 2451 for the 8 GB listing.

For the 6 GB listing, the single score was 2467 and multicore score was 9081.

Meanwhile, the rest of the details about the phone remained as the older 6 GB RAM model. Both the phones run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that offers a base clock speed of 1.7 GHz.

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 will feature a 4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology. While the phone is said to feature a mammoth battery,  it is also expected to feature a 'Liquid cooling system' which should prevent the smartphone from overheating. This property of the phone can prove to be a hit for gamers.

Other rumoured features include an AI-powered dual camera setup at the rear with a 12 MP+ 5 MP sensors and a 20 MP camera at the front.

It is expected to run on Android Oreo and previous leaks have hinted at smartphone running MIUI, so there's no stock Android here like you get on the OnePlus 6.

The Poco F1 phone will launch on 22 August at 12 PM in New Delhi and would be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
Private video

Private video
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

also see

Poco F1

Xiaomi to launch Poco F1 on 22 Aug on Flipkart: Here's everything we know

Aug 19, 2018

Pocophone F1

Xiaomi's Pocophone F1 to be launched in India at an event in Delhi on 22 August

Aug 13, 2018

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 could sport a 20 MP pop-up camera and cost CNY 3899: Report

Aug 07, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi A2 with Snapdragon 660 SoC, Android One launched in India at Rs 16,999

Aug 08, 2018

Pocophone

Pocophone F1 could launch in India soon as Xiaomi announces POCO sub-brand

Aug 09, 2018

Pocophone F1

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 unboxing leak reveals Snapdragon 845 and 4,000 mAh battery

Aug 11, 2018

science

ISRO

ISRO will put man in space for the first time for 7 days by 2022, says K. Sivan

Aug 15, 2018

AI in Healthcare

This AI software from DeepMind can detect eye diseases as well as a doctor

Aug 15, 2018

Space & Biology

NASA to send submarine to Antarctica looking for temperature-resistant life

Aug 15, 2018

Aeronautics

This spinning heat-shield for spacecrafts may change the future of Mars missions

Aug 14, 2018