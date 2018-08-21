Merely two days ahead of the launch, a new variant of Xiaomi’s premium sub-brand Poco, has shown up online. It now appears that the soon to be launched Poco F1 smartphone may also arrive in an 8 GB RAM variant as it was recently spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench.

The Geekbench listing shows different scores as compared to the 6 GB listing. The multicore score was 8998 and the single core score was 2451 for the 8 GB listing.

For the 6 GB listing, the single score was 2467 and multicore score was 9081.

Meanwhile, the rest of the details about the phone remained as the older 6 GB RAM model. Both the phones run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that offers a base clock speed of 1.7 GHz.

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 will feature a 4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology. While the phone is said to feature a mammoth battery, it is also expected to feature a 'Liquid cooling system' which should prevent the smartphone from overheating. This property of the phone can prove to be a hit for gamers.

Other rumoured features include an AI-powered dual camera setup at the rear with a 12 MP+ 5 MP sensors and a 20 MP camera at the front.

It is expected to run on Android Oreo and previous leaks have hinted at smartphone running MIUI, so there's no stock Android here like you get on the OnePlus 6.

The Poco F1 phone will launch on 22 August at 12 PM in New Delhi and would be sold exclusively on Flipkart.