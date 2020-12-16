tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi's Mi QLED 4K TV finally debuted in India today. The highlights of the smart TV include its support for 4K, Dolby Audio, Patchwall UI and HDR 10+. Xiaomi has also announced that the new Mi QLED 4K TV will be manufactured in India itself. The company claims that the audio system of the new Mi QLED 4K TV is 230 percent times better than other smart TVs in the segment. Initially, the smart TV will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home and will later go on sale on other retail stores.

Mi QLED 4K TV pricing, availability

The smart TV is priced at Rs 54,999 in India. It will go on sale at 12 pm on Flipkart and Mi.com starting 21 December.

Starting 21st Dec at 12PM, you can go #QuantumLeapsAhead by bringing the #MiQLEDTV4K home through https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT, @Flipkart, Mi home & Retail stores. RT if you’re all-set to check it out! pic.twitter.com/tgEFq2CiBw — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) December 16, 2020

Mi QLED 4K TV specifications

Xiaomi's Mi QLED 4K TV features a 55-inch display that comes with a 96 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also comes with its proprietary Vivid Picture Engine and Reality Flow feature. It offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage and is powered by a MediaTek 64-bit quad-core A55 CPU. The smart TV runs on Android runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box and comes with support for Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in.

The TV comes with an Automatic Low Latency Mode (ALLM) which automatically switches the TV to the gaming mode with your PC or consoles.

The #MiQLEDTV4K comes loaded with ✅QLED TV panel

✅Vivid Picture Engine

✅Dolby Vision | HDR 10+

✅Superior 30W sound with Dolby Audio

✅The latest PatchWall

✅Android TV 10

✅32GB storage

✅Amazing connectivity and more RT if you’re and ready to go #QuantumLeapsAhead — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) December 16, 2020

In terms of audio, Xiaomi claims that the audio system of the new Mi QLED 4K TV is 230 percent times better than other smart TVs in the market. The smart TV runs on PatchWall UI. The company has now added a new User Centre feature on PatchWall UI. It is essentially a single space where users can discover new shows or add their 'Watchlists'. The User Centre, as per your watch history, will also recommend upcoming content.