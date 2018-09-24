Monday, September 24, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 24 September, 2018 16:16 IST

Xiaomi's Mi smart TV lineup now available for sale across offline retail outlets

Mi smart TV's have touched over half a million sales in just six months, claims Xiaomi.

Expanding its offline presence in India, Chinese electronics player Xiaomi on Monday announced that its Mi LED Smart TVs would now be available through offline channels in the country.

The company has now spread its offline reac

Xiaomi's Mi LED TV 4. Image: Xioami India

h across nine cities — New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Indore, Patna, Pune, Mumbai and Maddur (Karnataka).

 

"#MiTV in offline! We launched Mi TVs earlier this year and soon 'Mi TVs' will be available across all #MiPreferredPartners pan India," tweeted Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi Global and Managing Director, Xiaomi India.

Mi TVs have touched over half a million sales in just six months, the company claimed.

Until now, the TVs were available for purchase only through Xiaomi India's online partners and its flagship Mi Home retail outlets.

Xiaomi's Mi LED Smart TV lineup that is now available offline includes the Mi LED Smart TV 4 in a 55-inch model, the Mi LED Smart TV 4A in 43-inch and 32-inch variants priced at Rs 44,999, Rs 22,999 and Rs 13,999, respectively.

The 75-inch model of Mi LED Smart TV 4 is yet to come to India.

