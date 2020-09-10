Thursday, September 10, 2020Back to
Xiaomi’s Mi Health app will now get heart rate monitoring feature: Report

The app previously had the ability to track steps, monitor sleep, and track menstruation cycle.


FP TrendingSep 10, 2020 17:37:43 IST

Xiaomi’s health and fitness app, Mi Health is getting a new update that will bring the feature of monitoring heart rate of the user. Earlier the app was accessible by specific MIUI users only following its launch last year in China.

According to a recent report by XDA Developers, the app will get the support of heart rate monitoring in its latest update that takes the version number to 2.7.4. The app previously had the ability to track steps, monitor sleep, and track menstruation cycle.

Mi Health will be using the camera of the Mi device to monitor the heart rate. The report explains that a user needs to first open up the newly-available section dedicated to heart rate monitoring in the app. There will be a red button at the bottom right corner and users need to press on it.

A new screen will open asking the user to “completely block the camera and flash on your device with a finger”. Once this is done, the smartphone starts measuring the heart rate. There is a progression bar present on the screen as shown in the screenshots shared by the tech portal. A user needs to hold their finger in the same position till that bar reaches 100 percent.

Thereafter, a pop-up window will open up, enquiring the state a user is at that moment. There are three options to choose from: general state, resting state, and after exercise. Once the user puts in this data, a ‘view report’ tab will open up and pressing on it will give the current heart rate of them based on their present state. The report is apparently going to include an illustration that shows if someone has a slow, normal, or fast heart rate.

The feature is expected to roll out to all users in the upcoming week.

 

