Xiaomi launched its flagship smartphone Mi 8 on 31 May. According to the review by DxOMark, the industry standard that measures the phones camera and lens quality, Mi 8 offers a camera performance which is one of the best.

The phone has been tested by them in closed environments as well as in natural conditions. The Mi 8 offered some improvements over the earlier Mi MIX 2S model according to DxOMark.

The rear-facing camera features twin 12 MP cameras with one being a wide angle and the other a short telephoto lens.

Here are some of the key features highlighted by DxOMark camera test pertaining to the Xiaomi Mi 8:

Mi 8 captured highly detailed images with accurate exposures with a slight hint of vividly rendered colours when tested outdoors.

The noise reduction leads to a loss of finer details of the photo but captures uniform backgrounds well.

The phone performs well under low light conditions giving decent images under challenging shooting conditions.

The phone is capable of magnification at 2x both indoor and outdoor lighting conditions.

It also has a good flash, however, a slight yellow colour cast.

Auto-focus is on point as the images turn out to be blur-free.

The secondary camera can be used to create a blurring bokeh effect in the background. Also, optical zooming is enabled.

Xiaomi Mi 8's video recording feature isn’t quite as strong as it is in stills.

To read the complete test results of the Xiaomi Mi 8, head over to DxOMark's official page.