Xiaomi's latest MIUI 10.2.10.0 update for the Redmi Note 7 Pro brings Fortnite support

Fortnite, the insanely popular multiplayer game by Epic Games, is available only on high-end devices.

tech2 News StaffApr 30, 2019 21:07:15 IST

Realme recently announced the Realme 3 Pro (Review) smartphone with the Snapdragon 710 SoC for a starting price of Rs 13,990. Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth, touted that the phone is the only smartphone in its segment that can support Fortnite. Obviously, Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi is not going to take this subtle-insult to the Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review), which is the Realme 3 Pro's real competition.

Manu Kumar Jain with Fortnite on Redmi Note 7 Pro.

On Twitter Manu Kumar Jain, VP of Xiaomi announced that with the latest MIUI 10.2.10.0 update the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be supporting Fortnite as well. For those who are unaware, Fortnite, the insanely popular multiplayer game by Epic Games, is available on Android but only high-end phones are able to play the game.

In more recent news surrounding the Redmi Note-series, Xiaomi is now rolling out a new MIUI 10.3.5.0 update for the budget Android smartphone which apparently improves camera performance and adds some new features, apart from fixing a number of known bugs.

As per a report by XDADevelopers, the new MIUI 10.3.5.0.PFGMIXM update is now rolling out to Redmi Note 7 owners via an OTA update. Even though this update does fall into the category of fairly small in terms of features, at 1.66 GB, it's a hefty download.

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

Realme 3 Pro to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: How to watch the event live

Apr 22, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro may soon get Fortnite support: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro may soon get Fortnite support: All you need to know

Apr 19, 2019
Realme 3 Pro sale at 12 pm today on Flipkart, Realme online store; priced from Rs 13,999

Realme 3 Pro sale at 12 pm today on Flipkart, Realme online store; priced from Rs 13,999

Apr 29, 2019
Realme 3 Pro: Five things I like about this budget device and three that I don't

Realme 3 Pro: Five things I like about this budget device and three that I don't

Apr 24, 2019
Realme 3 Pro alternatives: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy A50 and more

Realme 3 Pro alternatives: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy A50 and more

Apr 29, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets security update, fixes issue with notifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets security update, fixes issue with notifications

Apr 16, 2019

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

Apr 30, 2019
ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

Apr 29, 2019
Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019