Realme recently announced the Realme 3 Pro (Review) smartphone with the Snapdragon 710 SoC for a starting price of Rs 13,990. Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth, touted that the phone is the only smartphone in its segment that can support Fortnite. Obviously, Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi is not going to take this subtle-insult to the Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review), which is the Realme 3 Pro's real competition.

On Twitter Manu Kumar Jain, VP of Xiaomi announced that with the latest MIUI 10.2.10.0 update the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be supporting Fortnite as well. For those who are unaware, Fortnite, the insanely popular multiplayer game by Epic Games, is available on Android but only high-end phones are able to play the game.

You asked for it.. and here it is! The incredible #RedmiNote7Pro now comes with #Fortnite support with latest #MIUI 10.2.10.0#RedmiNote7 Pro:

✔️ Newly launched @Qualcomm SD 675

✔️ Fastest mid-premium chip

✔️ #48MP Sony IMX 586

✔️ Gorilla Glass 5 on front & back#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RLKEHv71kb — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 30, 2019

In more recent news surrounding the Redmi Note-series, Xiaomi is now rolling out a new MIUI 10.3.5.0 update for the budget Android smartphone which apparently improves camera performance and adds some new features, apart from fixing a number of known bugs.

As per a report by XDADevelopers, the new MIUI 10.3.5.0.PFGMIXM update is now rolling out to Redmi Note 7 owners via an OTA update. Even though this update does fall into the category of fairly small in terms of features, at 1.66 GB, it's a hefty download.

