FP Trending

Xiaomi has filed a patent that suggests the company could be making its own smart glasses technology. Besides the typical smart glass feature, the new glasses will be capable of a few new features that include a new therapeutic signal emitter and 4D detection, as per a report in the China Devices website. As per the report, the therapeutic emitter feature of the glasses will be capable of phototherapy, which will allow them to treat problems like eye fatigue, mental conditions like depression or anxiety, and other disorders.

The upcoming smart glasses from Xiaomi are said to come with a therapeutical light signal emitter. The technology in the glasses will reportedly pack signals like infrared, ultraviolet, laser, and visible light signals for therapeutic benefit. To further enhance the device's capabilities, the glasses will reportedly be able to transmit sound signals simultaneously with visual signals. What is important to note is that the patent win for Xiaomi is not a guarantee that the product will be available commercially, since numerous patents in the past for smartphones and gadgets didn't make it to be final products.

Some brands, like Apple, have made smart glasses in the past, and could be on their way to making products like it. Facebook, too, is making its own pair of smart glasses that could become commercially available. Huawei already has two generations of its Gentle Monster Smart Glasses, which offer UV protection and support for picking up and ending calls.