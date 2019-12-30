Monday, December 30, 2019Back to
Xiaomi Watch Color smartwatch announced in China, to go sale on 3 January 2020

The unisex watch offers options to switch between various colours of watch straps, with different combinations and styles.


tech2 News StaffDec 30, 2019 15:52:21 IST

Xiaomi has announced a new smartwatch in China called Watch Color. The arrival of the smartwatch in the Indian market is unknown yet, but the company has announced that it will be available for purchase in China starting 3 January 2020.

Xiaomii Watch Color

Xiaomi is also yet to reveal the specifications and pricing of the Watch Color.

However, according to a report by GizmoChina, rumours suggest that the smartwatch will come with similar set of features and specifications as the Huami Amazfit GTR. This means, that the watch may feature a 1.39-inch circular display with 454 x 454 pixels screen resolution. It could come with features like heart rate sensor, accelerometer, barometer along with 5ATM waterproof.

Image: Xiaomi

Image: Xiaomi

Separately, another report suggests that Xiaomi is also working on a new smartwatch called Xiaomi Watch Pro, which will come with a circular dial, unlike the standard Xiaomi Watch, and a design similar to the Apple Watch.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


