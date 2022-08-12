Friday, August 12, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi unveils the CyberOne, its first full-sized humanoid robot, beating Tesla

Xiaomi beat Tesla in launching their first full-sized humanoid robot, the CyberOne. CyberOne, which is a bionic robot stands tall at 177cm and weighs about 52kg. It has been nicknamed “Metal bro,” and will cost between $89,100 to $104,000.


FP StaffAug 12, 2022 11:46:06 IST

Xiaomi announced many new products yesterday when they launched the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. Most of which were pretty cool. However, what turned out to be the highlight of the show was their first full-size humanoid robot revealed, called the CyberOne. 

Xiaomi unveiled the CyberOne, its first full-sized humanoid robot

The unveiling of the CyberOne humanoid robot came out of nowhere. Very few people were aware of the fact that Xiaomi was planning to unveil their humanoid robot at the event. This is not the first time the Chinese tech giant has launched a robotic product. The company previously unveiled a CyberDog, a mechanised dog-like robot. 

Ever since the launch of the product, there were rumours that Xiaomi was working on a humanoid robot, but these rumours were never substantiated in any way.

As per Xiaomi, the CyberOne is a full-scale humanoid bionic robot that is 177cm tall and weighs 52kg. It has been nicknamed “Metal bro” and somehow it also has been given a zodiac sign, Leo. The robot’s face is made of a curved OLED panel and it can see the world in 3D. For hearing, it has two microphones.

It is equipped with Xiaomi’s self-developed whole-body control algorithm, which can coordinate the movement of 21 joints. Further, the humanoid robot can interpret 45 human semantic emotions and distinguish 85 environmental semantics. The robot is claimed to learn new skills each day.

The CyberOne humanoid robot, according to Xiaomi, combines sophisticated mechatronics and artificial intelligence created by the company’s specialized Robot Labs.

CyberOne is just a first-gen product and most of its aspects are still in the development stage so comparing it to something that we have seen from Boston Dynamics, wouldn’t exactly be fair.. However, what Xiaomi’s robot has done, is that they have definitely beaten Tesla’s humanoid prototype.

Xiaomi unveiled the CyberOne, its first full-sized humanoid robot (2)

Xiaomi’s CyberOne Robot would cost somewhere in the range of 600,000 to 700,000 yuan (about $89,100 to $104,000) and it’s not commercialized yet.

Robots still feel that they are a part of a dystopian dream, and often remind naysayers of scenes from movies like The Terminator, more than they would remind someone of robots from Wall-E. However, the recent innovations in the field suggest that the future is going to be full of automated gadgets and robots. 

Like it or not, robots will become a part of daily lives. That is the reason, why tech companies are working not just on mechanical, industry-specific robots, but more and more on general-purpose humanoid robots that would assimilate better with society.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pad 6 series is likely to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered flagship model

Aug 01, 2022
Xiaomi Pad 6 series is likely to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered flagship model
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is set to be launched on August 11, check out the expected specifications

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is set to be launched on August 11, check out the expected specifications

Aug 11, 2022
5G smartphone shipments grew 163 per cent in India, Samsung and Vivo lead the market

5G In India

5G smartphone shipments grew 163 per cent in India, Samsung and Vivo lead the market

Aug 05, 2022
Explained: Why India wants to ban Chinese smartphones that cost less than Rs 12,000 and what are its implications

Budget Smartphones

Explained: Why India wants to ban Chinese smartphones that cost less than Rs 12,000 and what are its implications

Aug 09, 2022
How Beijing reacted to India’s move to ban Chinese smartphones below Rs 12,000

Chinese Smartphone Ban

How Beijing reacted to India’s move to ban Chinese smartphones below Rs 12,000

Aug 11, 2022
Xiaomi's Redmi K50S Pro may get a 200MP camera, key specifications leaked

Xiaomi Redmi

Xiaomi's Redmi K50S Pro may get a 200MP camera, key specifications leaked

Jul 28, 2022

science

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022