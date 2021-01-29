FP Trending

Xiaomi unveils its new charging technology called the Mi Air Charge. This new technology allows users to charge devices wirelessly without any stands or cables. The new Mi Air Charge technology can charge multiple devices at a time. The Mi Air Charge is self-deployed by the company, via air-space charging technology. The new Mi Air Charge technology comes with a built-in 5-phase interface antenna that accurately detects the position of the devices to charge them.

According to the company, this new wireless charging technology can charge devices at a speed of 5W, even in the presence of physical obstacles that don't reduce charging efficiency. It comes with a phase control array composes of 144 antennas, which emits millimetre waves through beam-forming, creating electric energy via a rectifier circuit.

Xiaomi Global tweeted about this breakthrough technology, mentioning how the device can charge multiple devices simultaneously, even while users were walking around or playing games, with no strings attached.

We're excited to bring you the remote charging technology - Mi Air Charge Technology! Charge multiple devices simultaneously while you're gaming, walking around or even when something's in the way, no strings attached. Another giant leap forward in wireless charging technology! pic.twitter.com/wEoB10wOQ2 — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) January 29, 2021

The company has also developed a miniaturized antenna array on the smartphone side, with a built-in “beacon antenna” that broadcasts position information with low power consumption, along with a “receiving antenna array” wherein the 14 antennas convert the millimetre-wave signal emitted by the charging pile into electric energy through the rectifier circuit, offering a sci-fi charging experience.

According to the company, Xiaomi’s self-developed space isolation charging technology in the future will work with all kinds of wearable devices including smartwatches and bracelets.

Soon, many products will be built upon a wireless power supply design that will be free from wires and cables, offering a truly wireless experience.

Nothing much is known about the release date. It is not even clear if it would make its way to the consumer market, but what's for sure is the fact that this fancy piece of technology is going to be very expensive.