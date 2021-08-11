Wednesday, August 11, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi unveils its first quadruped robot named CyberDog, an experimental open source machine

Xiaomi plans to launch only 1,000 units of CyberDog at the initial stage and each of them will be priced at CNY 9,999 (approx Rs 1,14,000).


FP TrendingAug 11, 2021 14:39:03 IST

Xiaomi, known for its smartphones and electronics appliances, has announced its first-ever robot called CyberDog. It is an experimental, open-source machine that developers can build upon. This new quadruped (four-footed) robot was introduced during the company’s recent launch event that took place on Tuesday, 10 August. Along with this robot, other products like the flagship smartphone Xiaomi Mix 4, the 2021 line-up for Mi OLED smart TVs and the new Mi Pad 5 tablet series were also revealed at the event.

CyberDog. Image: Xiaomi

CyberDog. Image: Xiaomi

During the online event, Xiaomi's founder Lei Jun stated that the company is aiming to become global number one. “Our current task is to cement the number two position in the global market. We aim to become the global number one in three years,” Lei Jun made this statement at the company’s 10th anniversary.

On the unveiling of CyberDog, the founder described the robot as their first expedition into quadruped robotics for open source communities and developers across the world. Giving further details on the robot, Xiaomi spoke about the limitless possibilities they can explore with the new robot.

Meanwhile, the Chinese company also plans to launch only 1,000 units of CyberDog at the initial stage. As per the cost, each of them will be priced at 9,999 Yuan (approximately Rs 1,14,000).

As per Xiaomi’s recent blog post, the CyberDog is ‘powerful, precise and agile’. It comes with a vision sensor system that allows the robot to analyse its surroundings in real-time, avoid obstacles, plot its destination, and also create navigational maps. The best part about this invention is, it can identify human posture and face recognition.

The CyberDog is prepared and installed with 11 high-precision sensors that can provide instant feedback to guide its movements. Other features including touch sensors, ultrasonic sensors, cameras, GPS modules, and many more are added.

Powered with NVIDIA Jetson Xavie NX platform, the CyberDog’s brain is an AI Supercomputer that includes 384 CUDA Cores, 48 Tensor Cores, a 6 Carmel ARM CPU.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Final Circle 1v3 | Battlegrounds Custom Rooms

Final Circle 1v3 | Battlegrounds Custom Rooms

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

iRobot Roomba i3+ vacuum cleaner Review

iRobot Roomba i3+ vacuum cleaner Review: The price of lazy is not cheap

Jul 29, 2021
iRobot Roomba i3+ vacuum cleaner Review: The price of lazy is not cheap
Redmi confirms to launch RedmiBook laptop in India on 3 August: All we know so far

RedmiBook

Redmi confirms to launch RedmiBook laptop in India on 3 August: All we know so far

Jul 28, 2021
Xiaomi Independence Day sale: Best deals on Mi 10i, Mi 11X 5G, Redmi 9 and more

Xiaomi Independence Day sale

Xiaomi Independence Day sale: Best deals on Mi 10i, Mi 11X 5G, Redmi 9 and more

Aug 09, 2021
Xiaomi India leads smartphone shipments in Apr-Jun, followed by Samsung: Counterpoint Research report

Smartphone shipments Q2 2021

Xiaomi India leads smartphone shipments in Apr-Jun, followed by Samsung: Counterpoint Research report

Jul 30, 2021
RedmiBook 15 India launch highlights: RedmiBook Pro launched at Rs 49,999 and RedmiBook e-learning Edition at a starting price of Rs 41,999

RedmiBook 15 launch

RedmiBook 15 India launch highlights: RedmiBook Pro launched at Rs 49,999 and RedmiBook e-learning Edition at a starting price of Rs 41,999

Aug 03, 2021
RedmiBook 15 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event live

RedmiBook 15

RedmiBook 15 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event live

Aug 03, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021