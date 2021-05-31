Monday, May 31, 2021Back to
Xiaomi unveils 200 W HyperCharge technology, charges phone fully in just eight minutes

Along with the wired 200 W fast-charge tech, Xiaomi also revealed a 120 W wireless fast-charging solution.


FP TrendingMay 31, 2021 19:07:25 IST

Xiaomi has unveiled its latest HyperCharge fast charging solutions for users of its smartphones. The company has introduced a 200 W HyperCharge fast-charging technology that can fully charge a phone with a 4,000 mAh battery in just eight minutes. This big update comes after the company had introduced 120 W fast charging with the Mi 10 Ultra and the 80 W wireless fast charging technology in 2020. Along with this, Xiaomi also introduced a 120 W wireless fast charging technology that can charge a smartphone completely with the same battery capacity within 15 minutes.

With its fast-charging ability, the tech giant has become the first Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to offer 200 W fast charging for a smartphone.

Taking to its social media account, the Chinese tech company shared a video showing how fast a smartphone with a 4,000 mAh battery charges with its new technologies.

In the video, the gadget takes just 44 seconds to take the phone up to 10 percent charge, 50 percent in three minutes, and finally, the phone is fully charged within eight minutes.

Xiaomi also demonstrated its 120 W wireless fast charging technology in the video where a Mi 11 Pro smartphone was used to test both its wired and wireless fast charging technologies. In the video, the Mi 11 Pro with a 4,000 mAh battery charged to 10 percent in less than a minute, 50 percent in seven minutes, and reached full charge in 15 minutes.

Xiaomi is the first OEM to offer 200 W fast charging for a smartphone. Image: Xiaomi

So far, Xiaomi has not provided any details on when these two promising wired and wireless technologies will be ready for the market.

Earlier in 2019, Xiaomi announced a 100 W system that could charge a 4,000 mAh battery in 17 minutes. Then in 2020, Mi 10 Ultra filled up in 23 minutes at 120 W, but it did not have a bigger 4,500 mAh battery.

Taking a look at other brands in the wired charging space, Oppo recently introduced its 125 W Flash Charge that can completely charge a 4,000 mAh battery in 20 minutes, while Realme also offers the same feature for its smartphones.

