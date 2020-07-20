Monday, July 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 2 review: Never leaving home without them

For best sound quality, use it in a quiet room as they don’t seal within your ear canal and hence any external noise will muddy the experience.


Tushar BurmanJul 20, 2020 16:10:57 IST

I’d like to say that I liked these buds the first time I put them on, but I didn’t. I didn’t like them for a while, much like many of the other true wireless earbuds that seem to have conceived a cottage industry around them. The Xiaomi did not impress immediately, nor did they fall into my impulse-buy range for me to not care. That is reserved for their sister product, the Redmi buds (review coming eventually).

Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 2 review: Never leaving home without them

Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 2. Image: Tech2/Tushar Burman

Why get these?

The Xiaomi earphones fall into the AirPods-style category of true wireless buds. That is, they look quite similar, with those funny stems hanging down from your ears, and the fact that they just sort of sit there. The case is tall rather than wide, with sharp edges but a nice feel. At Rs 3,900, these creep into the mid-range of the TWSS market, considering you can buy this sort of gear for as low as Rs 999. But you do get a bit more for your money, and it might be worth paying for in the long run. Physically, they’re derivative, but with a nice twist. They give one the sense of being designed well, as opposed to squeezed out of a tube like some of the other competition.

To begin with, the Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 2 are very comfortable. This is partly down to the fact that they don’t seal in your ear like proper buds. You can pop them in and just forget about them. The stalks are thick and flatter than AirPods in cross-section, but quite easy to grab or tap on. Isolation is negligible, which is nice when you’re doing other stuff. In terms of convenience, these can’t be beaten. Or perhaps that can be said about this format in general. They also stay surprisingly secure in my ears, and I was unable to shake them off. You get 4 hours of battery life on the buds, with an additional 14 supplied by the case. It’s easy to go a couple of days with reasonable use without having to charge the case. Thankfully, even when you do, the case supports fast charge via USB-C.

xiaomi-1280-earbuds

the Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 2 are very comfortable. Image: Tech2/Tushar Burman

If you’re trying these for the first time, it’s best to do it in a quiet room for the best sound quality. Since they don’t seal within your ear canal, any sort of external noise will muddy the experience. On their own, the Xiaomi buds sound very agreeable, with a surprising authority in the bass, considering they have to make do with no seal. I did not to any ‘critical’ listening with these, because that’s not what they’re for, and going back and forth with any high-end gear will just end in disappointment. Suffice to say that nothing awful sprung up. Curiously, the Xiaomi buds do support the LHDC high-quality codec for music playback, which has little support in smartphone brands, so we were unable to take advantage of it.

Pairing is a no-nonsense affair. You just press and hold the one button on the case, and the buds go into pairing mode, and readily show up in your device’s Bluetooth menu. There’s an indicator LED that flashes white when in pairing mode, so you know the button worked. The same LED is orange when charging, or when charge is low. Simple, effective. If you have a MIUI-based device, pairing is even quicker – you open the case nearby as with Apple’s Airpods, and the phone detects them. Connectivity was not an issue with Bluetooth 5.0, with the buds easily receiving signal through a couple of walls.

xiaomi-earbuds-1280

The case is tall rather than wide, with sharp edges but a nice feel. Image: Tech2/Tushar Burman

Controls are another highlight with the Xiaomi earphones. They’re touch-based, and you tap on the stalks to activate. Twice on the right to play/pause/take a call, twice on the left to activate your device’s voice assistant. The buds sense when you put them on or take them off, and will play/pause music when you do. There’s no way to adjust volume on the buds themselves, but in my experience, the additional touches/taps/button press chords you have to remember when buds do too much, is just not worth it. Touch controls also mean that you can wear these in bed and sleep on them without buttons getting pressed. I found this quite useful for watching video on my phone before falling asleep.

Call quality, at least for the wearer, is quite good. When network quality is good (a very rare incidence), phone calls are clear and without complaint for both ends. Xiaomi uses two microphones for ‘environmental noise cancellation’, which should make the wearer’s voice clearer to the other end, but we didn’t get any applause for our calls. We’ll take their word for it.

And finally, while they don’t advertise a low-latency mode like their sister model. The Redmi earbuds, they’re quick enough for me not to notice in PUBG. But I’m awful at PUBG, so you might want to disregard this part of the review.

Why you shouldn’t buy these

Funnily enough, for one of the same reasons you should: they don’t seal. While this means you’re more aware of your surroundings, it also means you’re never quite going to get the thump of an in-ear bud. That said, the 14.2mm drivers that Xiaomi uses compensate admirably. Bassheads, please move along.

And really, that’s about all I can find wrong with them. I’d have preferred a more practical codec than LHDC that is supported by more devices, and perhaps an app like the new Realme Buds Neo to customise EQ, but these are by no means deal breakers.

xiaomi-1280-earbuds

Call quality, at least for the wearer, is quite good. Image: Tech2/Tushar Burman

Verdict

The Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 2 used to go for quite a bit more than the Rs 3,000 they’re listed for currently. At the previous prices, I had trouble blindly recommending them to people. But with prolonged use, I’ve found them to be as essential in my pocket as my keys. Sure, I’d like to wear my giant Jabra over-ears to get groceries (and I often have), but you can just get more done with the convenience of these earphones. They’re built well, sound good, have a feature set that doesn’t scream ‘cheap’ and they’re priced right. Recommended.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Zebronics Zeb-Jukebar 4000 Soundbar Review

Zebronics Zeb-Jukebar 4000 Soundbar Review: A budget soundbar that packs a punch

Jul 15, 2020
Zebronics Zeb-Jukebar 4000 Soundbar Review: A budget soundbar that packs a punch
OnePlus 8 Review: A good phone that dents your bank balance a bit more than it should

OnePlus 8 Review

OnePlus 8 Review: A good phone that dents your bank balance a bit more than it should

Jul 10, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020