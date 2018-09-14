Friday, September 14, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 14 September, 2018 17:41 IST

Xiaomi to undergo internal restructuring, will have 10 new business units: Lei Jun

Xiaomi will have 10 new business units, including 4 hardware units and 4 Internet services units.

Aiming to recruit new talent and strengthen its core, Xiaomi would undergo internal restructuring, its founder and chief executive Lei Jun has announced.

The Beijing-headquartered company's internal restructuring would make way for 10 new business units — four hardware units, four Internet services units, one technology platform and an e-commerce platform.

"It will also increase the efficiency of each department and build strong career progression, allowing us to develop younger talent and provide them with opportunities to shine," Lei wrote in a letter to Xiaomi staff, South China Morning Post reported on 14 September.

Lei Jun, founder and CEO of China's mobile company Xiaomi, speaks during a news conference unveiling Xiaomi's first in-house designed chipset, in Beijing, China, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA. - RC1C41B41410

Lei Jun, founder and CEO of China's mobile company Xiaomi. Image: Reuters

"The company's organisational shake-up comes at a time when the governance of Chinese companies is under the spotlight," the report added.

One of the new departments would oversee recruitments, promotion and training while the other would be tasked with managing the firm's development strategy as well as monitoring the progress of individual business units.

"Without experienced soldiers, there is no succession. Without new troops, there is no future. We need to groom and develop a large group of young managerial talent.. to manage the troops. Let every capable and ambitious young person learn to battle and grow quickly on the battlefield," Lei added in the letter to the employees.

Recently, Chinese e-tailer Alibaba's executive chairman Jack Ma announced his plans to resign after a 12-month transition period, handing over the reins to Daniel Zhang, current chief executive of Alibaba Group Holding.

Alibaba Group said that on its 20th anniversary on September 10, 2019, its chief executive Daniel Zhang, 46, will take charge as the new Chairman.

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

India's Drone Policy Explained

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

IFA 2018 Trends

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

