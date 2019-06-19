Wednesday, June 19, 2019Back to
Xiaomi to shut down the MIUI Global Beta program for all devices from 1 July

Xiaomi, however, promises that all devices will continue to receive timely updates.

tech2 News StaffJun 19, 2019 16:54:08 IST

Besides the Mi A1 and Mi A2 smartphones, all Xiaomi devices run MIUI custom skin atop the Android OS. But before any of the stable version of MIUI is ever rolled out to the end users, Xiaomi first puts up the update on the beta version (like many other developers), takes feedback from users who are part of the beta program, fix whatever bugs are spotted in the update, and when all seems good, it's eventually rolled out in the form of a stable build. However, this is now set to change.

In an MIUI forum, Xiaomi has announced that it is planning to end the beta program and shifting all its users directly to the stable version. The reason Xiaomi gives for this shift is the possibility of bugs and issues in the beta version, which can possibly spoil the smartphone experience for some users.

Xiaomi to shut down the MIUI Global Beta program for all devices from 1 July

The Xiaomi Redmi 7. Image: Omkar Patne

Xiaomi writes in the blog, "As more Mi Phone models got introduced to the market, more users started using MIUI Beta through different channels. Very often, they use it on a day-to-day basis on their main phones. However, MIUI Beta is made for public testing and requires the user to have a very high tolerance for bugs and faults."

"MIUI Beta is not a primary way to experience new features, but more a means for experienced users to test the software and provide suggestions. As the MIUI experience has matured, the need for stability is becoming increasingly more important. In order to meet the demands of most of our users and release stable version updates more frequently, our team of engineers has decided to stop releasing the global version of MIUI Beta for all devices starting July 1, 2019."

Having said that, Xiaomi clarifies that the company will continue to communicate with users on various platforms and work on improving the stable version of MIUI.

In addition to that, Xiaomi also said that users will continue to receive all the required security updates in a timely manner.

